The Ferrari Challenge World Finals in 2022 will take place at the iconic Italian track, the venue for numerous chapters in Ferrari and motorsport history, and once again it promises to be a great event for all fans of the Scuderia and competitors of the Challenge championships reserved for the 488s.

The news had been on the cards for some time and it was officially confirmed in the gala evening that took place on Saturday at Mugello, where the Prancing Horse celebrated its Challenge customer racing and GT Competition champions.

Imola is looking forward to a full season of action in 2022 therefore, as the Ferrari Challenge is added to the Formula 1 Grand Prix, the European Le Mans Series, DTM, and GT World Challenge Europe events on the circuit’s racing calendar.