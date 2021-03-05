Top events
Ferrari Challenge / Preview

Misano hosts festival of Ferrari

New world champions will be crowned as Misano hosts a festival of Ferrari this weekend.

The famous Italian circuit sees Ferrari Challenge competitors from across the globe do battle on the 4.2km circuit to be crowned the word’s best at the rescheduled 2020 Ferrari Finali Mondiali.

The annual Ferrari Challenge world finals was originally scheduled to be held last November before being postponed to March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Motorsport.tv will bring you all the action from the Misano title decider courtesy of its free live stream over the weekend.

Despite coronavirus restrictions forcing the event to be run behind closed doors, approximately 50 cars will be action.

Headlined by the Ferrari Challenge series, which see drivers compete in identical Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo machines, competitors from the Europe, US and UK series will go head-to-head for the first time, with titles on the line.

The series features two classes, namely Trofeo Pirelli, for Professional and Pro-am drivers, while the Coppa Shell category caters for Pro-am and Am drivers.

Sunday will see the event climax with world final races for both classes to decide the 2020 world champions.

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) and American GT racer Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) are set to fight for the world title in Trofeo Pirelli, while Roger Grouwels (Race Art-Kroymans) and Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) are the contenders in Coppa Shell.

To add to the celebration of all things Ferrari, a host of the marque's most famous sportscars and Formula 1 machines will be cutting laps.

As per tradition, the cars of the F1 Clienti and XX Programme, the two most exclusive Prancing Horse programmes will also star over the weekend.

Included in the line-up is the F2007 and the F2008 machines raced by former Ferrari and now Alfa Romeo F1 driver Kimi Räikkönen.The Finn won the F1 world championship in 2007 in the F2007. The F2008 raced by Raikkonen and Felipe Massa secured the Maranello team its last constructors’ title.

Log on to motorsport.com to catch all the action as racing begins on Friday and concludes on Sunday.

The live stream is available in all regions except Italy. 

