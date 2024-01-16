Theo Pourchaire won the 2023 F2 Championship, but he will not return to the series in 2024 as he evaluates a switch to Japan's Super Formula series and continues to be Sauber F1’s reserve driver.

F2’s 2023 runner-up Frederik Vesti appears unlikely to be returning either, with other young talents such as Jack Doohan and Ayumu Iwasa also heading off to their next motorsport adventure.

So who will be on the F2 grid come the 2024 season opener in Bahrain?

Where is Formula 2 racing in 2024?

Round Circuit Date 1 Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain 29 February - 2 March 2 Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 7-9 March 3 Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Australia 22-24 March 4 Imola Circuit, Imola, Italy 17-19 May 5 Circuit de Monaco, Monaco 24-26 May 6 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmelo, Spain 21-23 June 7 Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria 28-30 June 8 Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom 5-7 July 9 Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary 19-21 July 10 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium 26-28 July 11 Monza Circuit, Monza, Italy 30 August - 1 September 12 Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan 13-15 September 13 Losail International Circuit, Losail, Qatar 29 November - 1 December 14 Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE 6-8 December

Who is racing in Formula 2 in 2024?

ART Grand Prix 2024 driver line-up

Pourchaire won ART its first drivers’ championship since Nyck de Vries in 2019, with the French outfit claiming a double title win as it pipped Prema to the teams’ crown. ART has a rich history in junior racing as George Russell, Alex Albon, Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton have all previously driven for the team.



• Zak O’Sullivan (United Kingdom): The 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award winner will progress to F2 after finishing second in the 2023 F3 championship. O’Sullivan had a solid year with more race victories - four - than any of his rivals, but Gabriel Bortoleto’s greater consistency won him the title. O’Sullivan is set to replace Pourchaire and will hope to improve his standing within the Williams F1 team after driving FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the British outfit.

• TBC: ART is yet to announce O’Sullivan’s team-mate, but Victor Martins is widely expected to return for a second year in the series. The Alpine junior completed post-season testing for the team in Abu Dhabi, after the 2022 F3 champion finished fifth as Pourchaire’s team-mate with victory at Silverstone being his standout result.

Prema Racing 2024 driver line-up

Prema just missed out on a third title in four years, but 2023 was still a successful one improving on its fourth-place finish from 2022. As Vesti has now left the team, Prema has a big void to fill with its new young talent hoping to do just that.

• Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Italy): The 17-year-old wonderkid is known as one of the best young talents around which is evident in Antonelli’s journey to F2. The Mercedes junior will arrive in the series after winning the 2023 Formula Regional European Championship, which means he is bypassing F3.

• Oliver Bearman (United Kingdom): The Ferrari junior will return for a second year in F2. Bearman impressed during his rookie campaign finishing sixth in the standings and only team-mate Vesti won more races than him. Another highlight of Bearman’s year was driving for Haas in FP1 at the Mexico and Abu Dhabi GPs, so he will be one of the favourites for the 2024 F2 crown while the 18-year-old has eyes on a future F1 seat.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images Enzo Fittipaldi, Rodin Carlin, leads Zane Maloney, Rodin Carlin

Rodin 2024 driver line-up

Rodin took a step backwards in 2023 by scoring their lowest points tally since the championship re-branded as F2 for 2017. Enzo Fittipaldi notched up the team’s only victory en-route to finishing seventh in the championship, which was three places higher than team-mate Zane Maloney. Rodin ended third in the teams’ championship after finishing second in 2022.

• Zane Maloney (Barbados): The 2022 F3 runner-up had a mixed rookie season in F2 as he finished 10th in the championship but scored four podiums. Nevertheless, he will return for a second year in the series but with a different team-mate as Fittipaldi has left Carlin.

• Ritomo Miyata (Japan): The reigning Super Formula champion will race outside of East Asia for the first time in his career as he has switched to F2 for 2024. Miyata, 24, pipped Liam Lawson to the Super Formula crown, and also won the 2023 Super GT championship in a breakout year for the Japanese driver.

DAMS 2024 driver line-up

DAMS has been a recent frontrunner thanks to the competitiveness of Iwasa, who won five races across 2022-23. However, as he is switching to Super Formula, DAMS is moving on with an all-new driver line-up as Iwasa’s team-mate Arthur Leclerc struggled in 2023 finishing 15th, which was 11 places lower than the Red Bull junior.

• Jak Crawford (USA): The 18-year-old will switch his allegiance for 2024. Crawford finished 13th in his rookie F2 campaign, with a victory in the Austria sprint race being his best result at Hitech. However, he will complete his second season in the series without the support of Red Bull as Crawford recently left the junior team after four years.

• Juan Manuel Correa (USA): Correa has left Van Amersfoort Racing for DAMS ahead of the 2024 season after driving for the team in November's Abu Dhabi test. He is fresh from his first, full F2 campaign despite making his debut in 2019, as he suffered serious injuries in a crash at Spa-Francorchamps that year which claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert.

Virtuosi Racing 2024 driver line-up

Virtuosi improved late in 2023 after a challenging start to the year. The team scored just two podiums in the opening eight weekends, before Jack Doohan won three races in the final five rounds of the campaign. However, the team will be without the Alpine junior for 2024 after he finished third in the championship, while Virtuosi has also parted ways with Amaury Cordeel who came 20th.

• Gabriel Bortoleto (Brazil): Bortoleto won the 2023 F3 championship in his rookie season which earned the 19-year-old a promotion to F2. He joined the McLaren Driver Development Programme shortly after his championship win and will race with Virtuosi in 2024. Will he claim back-to-back titles?

• Kush Maini (India): Maini has joined Virtuosi after driving for Campos in the 2023 F2 season where the Alpine junior finished 11th in the championship, while scoring a podium in Australia. He is set for his second year in the series and will continue to be under the watchful eye of mentor and two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Dennis Hauger, MP Motorsport

MP Motorsport 2024 driver line-up

MP Motorsport delivered a disappointing defence of its F2 crown by finishing sixth in the 2023 standings. The Dutch outfit still stood on the top step of the podium though as Dennis Hauger won the sprint races in Australia and Hungary. He will return to the team in 2024, alongside a new team-mate as Jehan Daruvala has moved to Formula E.



• Dennis Hauger (Norway): Hauger came eighth last season, which was his best finishing position in the series. He is set for a third F2 season in 2024, however it will be without the support of Red Bull after Hauger’s departure from the junior team in October.

• Franco Colapinto (Argentina): Colapinto made his F2 debut in the 2023 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit driving alongside Hauger for MP. He finished 19th in the sprint race, but retired from the feature, so he is set for his first, full season in F2. It comes after finishing fourth in the 2023 F3 standings where he won the sprint races in Silverstone and Monza.

Van Amersfoort Racing 2024 driver line-up

Van Amersfoort scored a maiden victory in only their second F2 season, as Richard Verschoor won the Austria feature race. However, he will not be returning to the Dutch team in 2024 and nor will Correa, meaning it is an all-new driver line-up at Van Amersfoort, as the team attempts to improve upon its seventh-place finish from 2023.

• Enzo Fittipaldi (Brazil): Van Amersfoort has only announced Fittipaldi so far, after he completed post-season testing for the team. The Brazilian is set for his third, full season in F2 but has not once finished above seventh. Considering his experience, should the 22-year-old be fighting at the top in 2024?

• TBC: Rookie Rafael Villagomez is expected to partner Fittipaldi for the 2024 season, but the Mexican is yet to be confirmed. If he enters F2, it will come after driving three seasons in F3 - two of which were with Van Amersfoort – where Villagomez failed to finish above 25th in the standings.

Hitech Pulse Eight 2024 driver line-up

Hitech Pulse Eight dropped off in 2023 recording their lowest finishing position - eighth - since joining F2 in 2020. Its driver Crawford still claimed a victory in the Austria sprint race though, but he and team-mate Isack Hadjar are leaving the team.



• Paul Aron (Estonia): Aron will make his F2 debut after finishing third in his rookie F3 campaign in 2023. However, he will drive in 2024 without the backing of Mercedes after that partnership recently ended.

• Amaury Cordeel (Belgium): The 21-year-old had a tough sophomore year in F2 with just two points finishes. Nevertheless, he has retained a spot for 2024 where he will switch from Virtuosi to Hitech.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Isack Hadjar, Hitech Pulse-Eight

Campos Racing 2024 driver line-up

Ralph Boschung won Campos its first race since 2019, despite 2023 being a disappointing year for the team as a whole. The Spanish outfit finished ninth in the championship and will move on from its previous driver pairing of Boschung and Maini for a new duo in 2024.



• Isack Hadjar (France): The Red Bull junior will return for his second season in F2 after finishing 14th in the 2023 standings with a podium in Austria being his best result. Hadjar’s standout moment though was driving for AlphaTauri and Red Bull in FP1 for the Mexico and Abu Dhabi GPs, respectively.

• Pepe Marti (Spain): Marti is set to make his F2 debut after a breakout year in F3 scoring three victories en route to finishing fifth in the championship. The Fernando Alonso protege, who is now a Red Bull junior, will continue his journey with Campos Racing after joining the team in 2021 for the F4 Spanish Championship.

Trident 2024 driver line-up

Trident was a backmarker in 2023, but the team pulled off a shock victory in the feature race at Zandvoort. Clement Novalak profited from driver retirements and safety car interventions to claim his first victory in the series from 13th on the grid. Despite that, Trident still finished 10th in the championship and is yet to confirm its full driver line-up for 2024.

• Richard Verschoor (Netherlands): The 23-year-old will return to Trident in 2024 after finishing ninth with Van Amersfoort in the 2023 standings. Verschoor last drove for Trident in 2022 where he finished 12th in the F2 championship, which included a victory on his debut in Bahrain. 2024 will be his fourth season in the series and Verschoor is replacing Novalak, who recently undertook a rookie test for World Endurance Championship team Inter Europol Competition.

• TBC: It is still unclear who might partner Verschoor after Novalak’s 2023 team-mate Roman Stanek was absent from post-season testing. However, he might still return, while Christian Mansell - who finished 12th in the 2023 F3 standings - also tested for the team at Yas Marina Circuit.

PHM Racing 2024 driver line-up

PHM Racing had an underwhelming debut season in F2 as the German outfit failed to score a point. Roy Nissany and Josh Mason both finished the year for PHM, but their futures are unclear as the team has already signed a new driver for 2024.

• Josh Duerksen (Paraguay): Duerksen is set for his rookie season in the championship after the 20-year-old drove FRECA in 2023 where he finished 19th, which means he is skipping F3 to reach F2.

• TBC: Mason partnered Duerksen for post-season testing, yet he has not been announced for 2024. It is unclear who the team will go for but if it is Mason then it could be his first, full season in F2 after replacing Brad Benavides midway through 2023.

Where is Formula 3 racing in 2024?

Round Circuit Date 1 Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain 29 February - 2 March 2 Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Australia 22-24 March 3 Imola Circuit, Imola, Italy 17-19 May 4 Circuit de Monaco, Monaco 24-26 May 5 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmelo, Spain 21-23 June 6 Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria 28-30 June 7 Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom 5-7 July 8 Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary 19-21 July 9 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium 26-28 July 10 Monza Circuit, Monza, Italy 30 August - 1 September

Who is racing in Formula 3 in 2024 and what did they do in 2023?

Prema Racing

• Dino Beganovic - sixth in F3 with Prema, 2022 FRECA champion

• Arvid Lindblad - third in Italian F4 Championship with Prema

• Gabriele Mini - seventh in F3 with Hitech Pulse Eight

Trident

• Leonardo Fornaroli - 11th in F3 with Trident

• Sami Meguetounif - ninth in FRECA with MP Motorsport and 10th in Formula Regional Middle East Championship with MP

• Santiago Ramos - 11th in FRECA with RPM

MP Motorsport

• TBC

• TBC

• TBC

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images Gabriel Bortoleto, Trident, Gabriele Mini, Hitech Pulse-Eight and Gregoire Saucy, ART Grand Prix at the start of the race

Campos Racing

• Oliver Goethe - eighth in F3 with Trident

• Mari Boya - 17th in F3 with MP Motorsport

• Sebastian Montoya - 16th in F3 with Hitech

Hitech Pulse Eight

• Luke Browning - 2023 Macau GP winner, 15th in F3 last year with Hitech and 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner

• Martinius Stenshorne - second in FRECA with R-ace GP

• Cian Shields - second in Euroformula Open Championship with Team Motopark

Jenzer Motorsport

• Charlie Wurz - Formula Regional Oceania Championship champion with M2 Competition

• TBC

• TBC

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Nikola Tsolov, ART Grand Prix and Luke Browning, Hitech Pulse-Eight

Van Amersfoort Racing

• Noel Leon - Euroformula Open Championship champion with Team Motopark

• Tommy Smith - 28th in F3 with Van Amersfoort Racing

• Sophia Floersch - 23rd in F3 with PHM Racing

ART Grand Prix

• Laurens Van Hoepen - 10th in FRECA with ART

• Christian Mansell - 12th in F3 with Campos

• TBC

PHM Racing

• TBC

• TBC

• TBC

Rodin

• Callum Voisin - GB3 Championship champion with Rodin Carlin

• Joseph Loake - Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver award winner and third in GB3 Championship

• TBC