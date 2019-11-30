Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Race in
20 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi / Race report

Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara fights back to win Race 1

shares
comments
Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara fights back to win Race 1
By:
Nov 30, 2019, 4:17 PM

McLaren Formula 1 junior Sergio Sette Camara delivered one of the comeback drives of the year in a dramatic final feature race of the Formula 2 season at Abu Dhabi.

The top three started on the rapidly degrading super soft tyres, with Louis Deletraz and Callum Ilott jumping pole-sitter Sette Camara to run line astern until the pit stops at the end of lap six.

Because of how quickly the tyre dropped off, as the lap count ticked past six the drivers who started on the soft tyre – much more durable than the supersoft – moved ahead, with Nobuharu Matsushita – Deletraz’s Carlin teammate – heading Guanyu Zhou of Virtuosi Racing for most of the race as the top two cleared off into the distance.

Renault junior Zhou hauled in a gap of over five seconds to catch Matsushita with five laps to go, but Matsushita pitted and got the undercut on his rival to emerge in fourth.

The super soft tyres proved as much as seven seconds a lap quicker than those who had took the softs at lap six, and Matsushita and Zhou hauled in Deletraz to take second and third.

But Sette Camara made the most of the dicing teammates and disappeared up the road, the Brazilian taking a first feature race win.

He had looked adrift of Deletraz in the middle of the race, but at the end of the stint the Brazilian began to close in and he made the decisive move at Turn 8 on lap 28 of 31.

Sette Camara's DAMS outfit has won the teams' championship with a race to spare.

Behind the Brazilian, top rookie Zhou scored his fifth podium of his debut year, fighting the much more experienced Matsushita all the way.

Deletraz just held on for fourth ahead of Ferrari junior and Sauber Junior Team driver Ilott, who couldn’t live with Sette Camara and Deletraz’s pace on the soft tyre in the middle of the race. 

Luca Ghiotto – Zhou’s Virtuosi Racing teammate – took sixth from 10th on the grid and crucially finished ahead of DAMS man Nicholas Latifi. Ghiotto can still steal second in the championship from new Williams F1 driver Latifi, but also has to keep an eye on Sette Camara behind.

Latifi lost time as DAMS double-stacked its drivers in the pitstops but then made up places on track en route to seventh.

A storming race from Trident’s Ferrari junior Giuliano Alesi means the Frenchman will start on pole for the reversed-grid race on Sunday, Alesi beating fellow Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher and ART Grand Prix’s Nikita Mazepin to the spot.

Mazepin’s team-mate and 2019 F2 champion Nyck de Vries had a nightmare race where he took 13th from sixth on the grid as he struggled with his tyres. The new Mercedes Formula E driver finished three spots behind teammate Mazepin, despite the latter starting at the back of the grid. 

Race results

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time
1 5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
France DAMS 31
2 2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
United Kingdom Carlin 31 5.100
3 7 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 31 7.700
4 1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
United Kingdom Carlin 31 10.900
5 11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 31 15.900
6 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 31 20.300
7 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
France DAMS 31 25.700
8 20 France Giuliano Alesi
Italy Trident 31 32.200
9 9 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 31 41.900
10 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
France ART Grand Prix 31 48.600
11 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 31 49.500
12 16 United Kingdom Jordan King
Netherlands MP Motorsport 31 50.400
13 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
France ART Grand Prix 31 53.400
14 21 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
Italy Trident 31 53.900
15 12 Russian Federation Matevos Isaakyan
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 31 56.500
16 18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
United Kingdom Arden International 31 58.600
17 10 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Italy Prema Powerteam 31 62.9
18 14 Japan Marino Sato
Spain Campos Racing 31 97.4
22 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
United Kingdom Arden International 9 22 laps
17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan
Netherlands MP Motorsport 7 24 laps
View full results
Next article
Hubert report to be signed off by FIA next week

Previous article

Hubert report to be signed off by FIA next week
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Abu Dhabi
Sub-event Race 1
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F2 Next session

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Race 2 Starts in
16 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
25 Seconds

Trending

1
World Superbike

Rea leads Yamahas in World Superbike test at Jerez

2
Supercars

Australian legend Peter Brock loses his life

3
Score

Past Baja overall champions

4
NASCAR Cup

A Week In A Motorhome Driver's Life

5
Le Mans

Full 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list

Latest news

Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara fights back to win Race 1
F2

Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara fights back to win Race 1

Hubert report to be signed off by FIA next week
F2

Hubert report to be signed off by FIA next week

Raghunathan escapes second F2 ban on technicality
F2

Raghunathan escapes second F2 ban on technicality

Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara tops final qualifying of 2019
F2

Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara tops final qualifying of 2019

Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara tops red-flagged practice
F2

Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara tops red-flagged practice

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.