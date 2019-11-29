Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara tops final qualifying of 2019

DAMS driver Sette Camara had topped the practice session – a whopping seven hours before qualifying started owing to the series bookending the day – and delivered a storming final sector within the last two minutes of the latter session.

Sean Gelael's spin between the final two turns brought out the late yellows as he stalled in the pit entrance.

Callum Ilott and Louis Deletraz make up the top three after they both set session-topping sectors during their last laps.

Sauber Junior Team driver Ilott – who will move to Virtuosi Racing next season – had been the quickest of the runners at the mid-session break where most drivers pause to debrief and take fresh tyres.

Deletraz – who Motorsport.com understands will test with the Sauber Junior Team next week – beat Carlin teammate Nobuharu Matsushita, who ensured the British team occupies the second row.

Guan Yu Zhou of Virtuosi Racing sealed the top five, but it is uncertain as to whether the yellow flags were already out for Gelael in the final sector when Zhou improved his lap.

The series' 2019 champion Nyck de Vries went out of sync with most of his rivals as he elected not to go out early and instead run in the middle of the session with a quiet track. The Mercedes Formula E driver – who has also driven an LMP2 car since his last outing in F2 – could only manage sixth on the grid.

Second in the championship and with a freshly-signed Williams F1 contract in his back pocket, Nicholas Latifi headed a flurry of drivers in seventh unable to improve due to Gelael’s stall.

He does, however, have the advantage of starting four spots ahead of his closest rival for second in the standings, Luca Ghiotto, the Virtuosi driver failing to bag a representative first lap and paying the price for it due to the yellow flags.

Behind Latifi, Jack Aitken took eighth for Campos, ahead of de Vries’s ART teammate Nikita Mazepin and Prema Racing’s Mick Schumacher, the Ferrari junior driver rounding out the top 10.

In his first F2 qualifying, Renault junior Christian Lundgaard took 18th for Trident, the Dane stepping up from ART Grand Prix in FIA Formula 3.

