Previous
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi / Practice report

Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara tops red-flagged practice

shares
comments
Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara tops red-flagged practice
By:
Nov 29, 2019, 8:31 AM

Sergio Sette Camara led a DAMS 1-2 in final Formula 2 practice of 2019 in Abu Dhabi, as a crash for Matevos Isaakyan brought the session to an early halt.

It was Nyck de Vries who set the pace in the beginning with a time of 1m52.771s, before a flurry of improvements dropped the newly-crowned champion to 10th at the midway point of the session.

Sette Camara assumed the top spot by breaking the 1m52s barrier, with teammate Nicholas Latifi improving soon after to establish a DAMS 1-2.

Sette Camara’s benchmark of 1m51.941s was expected to be overhauled as the track evolved, but Isaakyan clattered into the barriers at turn 19 with just over 10 minutes to go, bringing out the red flags.

With just four minutes left on the clock it was declared that the session will not be restarted, which meant the order remained largely the same as it was after the first runs.

Sette Camara topped the session ahead of Latifi, with Virtuosi’s Guanyu Zhou finishing just 0.001s behind in third.

Sauber Junior Team’s Callum Ilott was classified another 0.023s adrift in fourth, with Louis Deletraz finishing fifth for Carlin. 

Luca Ghiotto was sixth in the second of the Virtuosi’s entries, with Carlin’s Nobuharu Matsushita and ART driver Nikita Mazepin seventh and eighth respectively.

Prema’s Mick Schumacher had a major slide at turn 21 en route to ninth ahead of de Vries, who rounded off the top 10.

Renault junior Christian Lundgaard was classified 18th on his F2 debut, 2.9s off the leader’s pace.

Results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
France DAMS 1'51.941
2 Canada Nicholas Latifi
France DAMS 1'52.112 0.171
3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'52.113 0.172
4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'52.140 0.199
5 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
United Kingdom Carlin 1'52.156 0.215
6 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'52.200 0.259
7 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
United Kingdom Carlin 1'52.303 0.362
8 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
France ART Grand Prix 1'52.361 0.420
9 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'52.378 0.437
10 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
France ART Grand Prix 1'52.653 0.712
11 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 1'52.657 0.716
12 United Kingdom Jordan King
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'52.807 0.866
13 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
United Kingdom Arden International 1'53.051 1.110
14 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'53.410 1.469
15 Japan Marino Sato
Spain Campos Racing 1'54.136 2.195
16 Russian Federation Matevos Isaakyan
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'54.296 2.355
17 France Giuliano Alesi
Italy Trident 1'54.501 2.560
18 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
Italy Trident 1'54.865 2.924
19 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
United Kingdom Arden International 1'54.901 2.960
20 India Mahaveer Raghunathan
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'55.210 3.269
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Abu Dhabi
Author Rachit Thukral

FIA F2 Next session

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Qualifying Starts in
05 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
02 Seconds

