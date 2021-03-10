The DAMS driver lit up the timing screens just before the half hour mark with a 1m42.173s effort, which eclipsed the previous benchmark posted by fellow New Zealander Liam Lawson (Hitech Grand Prix) at the Sakhir Circuit.

Following a similar pattern to Tuesday, teams and drivers focussed largely on qualifying simulations in the morning outing, although Armstrong’s session best was 0.4s adrift of Christian Lundgaard’s time which remains the fastest of the test to date.

The top two remained unchanged in the final 90 minutes as F2 rookie Lawson sat second as the chequered flag flew, just 0.045s shy of Armstrong.

Juri Vips completed a strong showing for Hitech Grand Prix in third with the Estonian a mere six thousandths of a second slower than his teammate Lawson.

Guanyu Zhou (UNI Virtuosi) ended the session in fourth, albeit within a tenth of Armstrong, having recorded the equal most mileage in the outing, logging 47 laps in total.

MP Motorsport’s Lirim Zendeli was fifth, just three thousandths faster than Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman, as 0.186s covered the top six in what proved to be the closest session so far.

Ralph Boschung was the top Campos Racing runner in seventh as Richard Verschoor (MP Motorsport), FIA Formula 3 champion Oscar Piastri (Prema Racing) and Felipe Drugovich (UNI Virtuosi) completed the top 10.

Tuesday’s pacesetters Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) and Dan Ticktum (Carlin) found themselves in 14th and 20th respectively.

Ticktum’s teammate Jehan Daruvala, who was second fastest yesterday afternoon, was a tenth further back in 21st position.

Only a short red flag stoppage after the halfway mark interrupted the session as the entire field completed valuable mileage.

A total of 690 laps were completed with Vips' 13 laps the lowest amount undertaken by any one driver.

Teams will be back in action later today for the final session of the test which concludes at 2pm GMT.

The F2 paddock will then reconvene at the same venue for the season opener on 26-28 March.

Results:

Pos Time Laps Driver Team 1 1'42.173 22 Marcus Armstrong DAMS 2 1'42.218 13 Liam Lawson Hitech Grand Prix 3 1'42.224 36 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 4 1'42.234 47 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 5 1'42.356 22 Lirim Zendeli MP Motorsport 6 1'42.359 20 Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing 7 1'42.427 23 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 8 1'42.522 24 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 9 1'42.527 22 Oscar Piastri Prema Racing 10 1'42.570 45 Felipe Drugovich UNI-Virtuosi 11 1'42.587 48 David Beckmann Charouz Racing System 12 1'42.590 25 Roy Nissany DAMS 13 1'42.595 40 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 14 1'42.674 40 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 15 1'42.815 34 Bent Viscaal Trident 16 1'42.920 43 Marino Sato Trident 17 1'43.159 31 Matteo Nannini HWA Racelab 18 1'43.219 24 Gianluca Petecof Campos Racing 19 1'43.283 47 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 20 1'43.496 24 Dan Ticktum Carlin 21 1'43.585 24 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 22 1'45.076 36 Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab

shares