Subscribe
Previous / F2 Spain: Bearman takes comfortable win from pole
FIA F2 / Red Bull Ring Race report

F2 Austria: Crawford recovers from poor start to take sprint win

Jak Crawford took his maiden Formula 2 win in the sprint race in Austria, starting on pole in mixed conditions and slipping back before recapturing the lead.

Megan White
By:
Jak Crawford, Hitech GP

The Hitech driver started on slick tyres despite a damp track, slipping back off the line as those on wet tyres profited.

But as the Red Bull Ring dried and those ahead pitted for primes, he was able to claw back positions, and retook control on lap five.

From there, the Red Bull junior was able to build a 2.5s-lead to take his maiden win ahead of 2022 F3 champion Victor Martins (ART) and Trident driver Clement Novalak, who lined up 20th before charging through the field for his first podium since Zandvoort last year.

Despite wet conditions, the field lined up for a standing start on a mix of wet and slick tyres, with Crawford and Jehan Daruvala (MP Motorsport) opting for slicks with third-place starter Arthur Leclerc on the wets for DAMS.

Leclerc benefited from the additional grip to take second by Turn 1, while Crawford’s slicks proved ineffective and he fell to sixth, with Daruvala suffering a similar fate.

Championship leader Frederik Vesti started ninth on the wet tyres and was up to third by midway through the first lap, though his good fortune would soon run out as he was forced to pit for slicks.

Jack Doohan took a trip into the gravel at Turn 4 in his Virtuosi-run car before the safety car was deployed as Daruvala did the same at Turn 7, becoming beached.

Theo Pourchaire, who was running second, Vesti, Dennis Hauger (MP), PHM driver Brad Benavides and Ollie Bearman all pitted for slicks under the safety car, with Pourchaire handed a five-second penalty for an unsafe release between the two Prema cars.

The safety car ended on lap five but was almost immediately redeployed as Richard Verschoor, who had inherited the lead, spun out at Turn 1 and into the wall.

This left Leclerc to lead before the Monegasque driver and team-mate Ayumu Iwasa both pitted, handing the front spot back to Crawford, who led from Juan Manuel Correa (VAR) and Rodin Carlin driver Zane Maloney.

2022 F3 runner-up Maloney was then swamped on his wet tyres, with Martins taking his position as he fell back through the field.

Novalak, who had made an incredible charge through the field, took advantage of pitstops and incidents ahead, passed Isack Hadjar (Hitech) for fourth on lap 13 at Turn 4, as further back Bearman made it past Kush Maini (Campos).

Martins took second from Correa the following tour, using DRS to pass up the inside of Turn 3, though Crawford was still two seconds clear at the front.

Correa and Novalak then tussled for third over the closing stages, with both Novalak and Hadjar making it past the VAR driver, who fell to fifth.

Enzo Fittipaldi then spun his Rodin Carlin entry on the straight down to Turn 4 while running in 10th, having been forced onto the grass in his battle with Maini, prompting a virtual safety car.

Hadjar took fourth in his best result of the season so far, with Correa in fifth and Trident’s Roman Stanek in sixth, having also made a superb charge from 17th.

Hauger made it past Bearman and then Doohan in the final few laps to finish seventh, with the Australian rounding off the points-paying positions.

F2 Austria - Sprint race results:

Cla # Driver Team Time
1 9 United States Jak Crawford
Hitech Pulse-Eight
2 6 France Victor Martins
France ART Grand Prix 2.2
3 21 France Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 3.9
4 10 France Isack Hadjar
Hitech Pulse-Eight 4.3
5 23 United States Juan Manuel Correa
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 9.5
6 20 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Italy Trident 10.1
7 1 Norway Dennis Hauger
Netherlands MP Motorsport 10.6
8 14 Australia Jack Doohan
Invicta Virtuosi Racing 11.4
9 8 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman
Italy Prema Powerteam 12.4
10 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 12.9
11 16 Israel Roy Nissany
PHM Racing by Charouz 13.5
12 24 India Kush Maini
Spain Campos Racing 16.4
13 11 Japan Ayumu Iwasa
France DAMS 17.7
14 17 United States Brad Benavides
PHM Racing by Charouz 19.0
15 12 Monaco Arthur Leclerc
France DAMS 20.6
16 5 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 22.0
17 15 Belgium Amaury Cordeel
Invicta Virtuosi Racing 22.2
18 25 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 26.8
19 3 Barbados Zane Maloney
Rodin Carlin 1'01.4
20 4 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Rodin Carlin 10 laps
21 22 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 23 laps
22 2 India Jehan Daruvala
Netherlands MP Motorsport
View full results
shares
comments

F2 Spain: Bearman takes comfortable win from pole
Megan White More from
Megan White
F3 Austria: Aron scores maiden win from eighth in sprint race

F3 Austria: Aron scores maiden win from eighth in sprint race

FIA F3
Red Bull Ring

F3 Austria: Aron scores maiden win from eighth in sprint race F3 Austria: Aron scores maiden win from eighth in sprint race

The Alonso protege emulating his mentor by stunning F3

The Alonso protege emulating his mentor by stunning F3

FIA F3

The Alonso protege emulating his mentor by stunning F3 The Alonso protege emulating his mentor by stunning F3

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

Custer wins pole for Chicago Xfinity race; Creed wrecks

Custer wins pole for Chicago Xfinity race; Creed wrecks

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Chicago

Custer wins pole for Chicago Xfinity race; Creed wrecks Custer wins pole for Chicago Xfinity race; Creed wrecks

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death

Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death

How Norris "lost everything" in Austrian GP F1 sprint race

How Norris "lost everything" in Austrian GP F1 sprint race

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

How Norris "lost everything" in Austrian GP F1 sprint race How Norris "lost everything" in Austrian GP F1 sprint race

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Baku
Megan White

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe