Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win
Formula 2 rookie Felipe Drugovich took a surprise first victory during Sunday morning's sprint race, putting in a flawless drive from the reverse-grid pole position.
MP Motorsport's Drugovich made the most of his starting spot that he earned by finishing eighth during Saturday's opener, taking an early lead from fellow front row starter Louis Deletraz.
From there, the Brazilian was never seriously threatened, surviving two safety car restarts en route to a straightforward win ahead of Charouz man Deletraz by 2.4 seconds.
The order of the top five didn't change after the second safety car period, triggered by Marcus Armstrong's ART Grand Prix stopping on track shortly after the first caution ended.
Armstrong had been running third behind Deletraz when he was struck by an apparent engine issue, and his demise promoted Dan Ticktum (DAMS) to the final podium spot ahead of Robert Shwartzman (Prema) and Christian Lundgaard (ART).
Full report to follow
Race results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|15
| Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|28
|2
|11
| Louis Deletraz
|Charouz Racing System
|28
|2.400
|3
|2
| Dan Ticktum
|DAMS
|28
|2.700
|4
|21
| Robert Shwartzman
|Prema Powerteam
|28
|3.300
|5
|6
| Christian Lundgaard
|ART Grand Prix
|28
|5.300
|6
|14
| Nobuharu Matsushita
|MP Motorsport
|28
|9.100
|7
|20
| Mick Schumacher
|Prema Powerteam
|28
|9.700
|8
|9
| Jack Aitken
|Campos Racing
|28
|14.000
|9
|4
| Callum Ilott
|UNI-Virtuosi
|28
|14.200
|10
|24
| Nikita Mazepin
|Hitech Grand Prix
|28
|15.300
|11
|7
| Yuki Tsunoda
|Carlin
|28
|17.500
|12
|22
| Roy Nissany
|Trident
|28
|18.400
|13
|12
| Pedro Piquet
|Charouz Racing System
|28
|19.100
|14
|3
| Guanyu Zhou
|UNI-Virtuosi
|28
|19.600
|15
|10
| Guilherme Samaia
|Campos Racing
|28
|22.000
|16
|8
| Jehan Daruvala
|Carlin
|28
|24.200
|17
|23
| Marino Sato
|Trident
|28
|24.900
|18
|16
| Artem Markelov
|BWT HWA Racelab
|27
|5
| Marcus Armstrong
|ART Grand Prix
|13
|25
| Luca Ghiotto
|Hitech Grand Prix
|7
|1
| Sean Gelael
|DAMS
|3
|17
| Giuliano Alesi
|BWT HWA Racelab
|1
