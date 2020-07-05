Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
02 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
09 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Spielberg / Race report

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win
Jul 5, 2020, 10:01 AM

Formula 2 rookie Felipe Drugovich took a surprise first victory during Sunday morning's sprint race, putting in a flawless drive from the reverse-grid pole position.

MP Motorsport's Drugovich made the most of his starting spot that he earned by finishing eighth during Saturday's opener, taking an early lead from fellow front row starter Louis Deletraz.

From there, the Brazilian was never seriously threatened, surviving two safety car restarts en route to a straightforward win ahead of Charouz man Deletraz by 2.4 seconds.

The order of the top five didn't change after the second safety car period, triggered by Marcus Armstrong's ART Grand Prix stopping on track shortly after the first caution ended.

Armstrong had been running third behind Deletraz when he was struck by an apparent engine issue, and his demise promoted Dan Ticktum (DAMS) to the final podium spot ahead of Robert Shwartzman (Prema) and Christian Lundgaard (ART).

Full report to follow

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 28
2 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 28 2.400
3 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 28 2.700
4 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 28 3.300
5 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 28 5.300
6 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Netherlands MP Motorsport 28 9.100
7 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 28 9.700
8 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 28 14.000
9 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 28 14.200
10 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Hitech Grand Prix 28 15.300
11 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 28 17.500
12 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 28 18.400
13 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 28 19.100
14 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 28 19.600
15 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 28 22.000
16 8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 28 24.200
17 23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 28 24.900
18 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
BWT HWA Racelab 27
5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 13
25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
Hitech Grand Prix 7
1 Indonesia Sean Gelael
France DAMS 3
17 France Giuliano Alesi
BWT HWA Racelab 1
View full results
Next article
Virtuosi rues lost 1-2 finish after Zhou exit

Previous article

Virtuosi rues lost 1-2 finish after Zhou exit

trending Today

The day Rossi banished his Ducati demons
MotoGP / MotoGP

The day Rossi banished his Ducati demons

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win
FIA F3 / FIA F3
1h

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win
FIA F2 / FIA F2
25m

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win

Williams had the pace to reach Q2 in "perfect situation"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
42m

Williams had the pace to reach Q2 in "perfect situation"

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Latest news

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win
FIA F2 / FIA F2
25m

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win

Virtuosi rues lost 1-2 finish after Zhou exit
FIA F2 / FIA F2

Virtuosi rues lost 1-2 finish after Zhou exit

Red Bull Ring F2: Ilott wins opener after heartbreak for Zhou
FIA F2 / FIA F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Ilott wins opener after heartbreak for Zhou

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault protege Zhou takes dominant pole
FIA F2 / FIA F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault protege Zhou takes dominant pole

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Spielberg

Trending

1
MotoGP

The day Rossi banished his Ducati demons

2
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win

1h
3
FIA F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win

25m
4
Formula 1

Williams had the pace to reach Q2 in "perfect situation"

42m
5
Formula 1

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

Mick Schumacher explains the difference between F1 and F2 01:50
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the difference between F1 and F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Latest news

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win
F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win

Virtuosi rues lost 1-2 finish after Zhou exit
F2

Virtuosi rues lost 1-2 finish after Zhou exit

Red Bull Ring F2: Ilott wins opener after heartbreak for Zhou
F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Ilott wins opener after heartbreak for Zhou

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault protege Zhou takes dominant pole
F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault protege Zhou takes dominant pole

Red Bull Ring F2: Tsunoda tops first practice of 2020
F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Tsunoda tops first practice of 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.