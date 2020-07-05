Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win

MP Motorsport's Drugovich made the most of his starting spot that he earned by finishing eighth during Saturday's opener, taking an early lead from fellow front row starter Louis Deletraz.

From there, the Brazilian was never seriously threatened, surviving two safety car restarts en route to a straightforward win ahead of Charouz man Deletraz by 2.4 seconds.

The order of the top five didn't change after the second safety car period, triggered by Marcus Armstrong's ART Grand Prix stopping on track shortly after the first caution ended.

Armstrong had been running third behind Deletraz when he was struck by an apparent engine issue, and his demise promoted Dan Ticktum (DAMS) to the final podium spot ahead of Robert Shwartzman (Prema) and Christian Lundgaard (ART).

