FIA F2 / Spielberg / Race report

Red Bull Ring F2: Ilott wins opener after heartbreak for Zhou

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring F2: Ilott wins opener after heartbreak for Zhou
Jul 4, 2020, 3:49 PM

Ferrari junior Callum Ilott clinched his maiden Formula 2 victory in the opening race of the 2020 season at the Red Bull Ring after long-time leader Guanyu Zhou dropped out of contention with mechanical troubles.

Zhou led the first half of the race from pole position and was able to repass both Ilott and Mick Schumacher after dropping behind the two during the pitstop sequence.

However, as he climbed the hill en route to Turn 1 on lap 26, he began to slow down with what appeared to be a power issue. Although, the Chinese driver was able to keep the car running, he slipped down the order, allowing Ilott to seize the lead.

The Virtuosi driver held on to that spot despite the safety car - brought in to retrieve the stranded car of HWA's Artem Markelov - to start his second F2 season with a win. 

ARTs Marcus Armstrong fended off reigning F3 champion Robert Shwartzman to finish second.

Schumacher had been running second until the safety car period, but ran wide at the restart and finished outside the points in 11th.

F2 feature race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 40
2 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 40 8.800
3 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 40 9.200
4 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 40 10.800
5 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 40 11.200
6 17 France Giuliano Alesi
BWT HWA Racelab 40 12.800
7 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 40 16.200
8 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 40 17.000
9 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Netherlands MP Motorsport 40 17.400
10 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 40 19.500
11 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 40 20.000
12 8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 40 22.000
13 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 40 24.900
14 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Hitech Grand Prix 40 25.800
15 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 40 30.100
16 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 40 53.900
17 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 39
18 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 39
16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
BWT HWA Racelab 26
1 Indonesia Sean Gelael
France DAMS 16
23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 2
25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
Hitech Grand Prix 0
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Spielberg

