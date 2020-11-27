Top events
Previous
FIA F2 / Bahrain / Qualifying report

Bahrain F2: Ilott takes dominant pole, Schumacher only 10th

shares
comments
Bahrain F2: Ilott takes dominant pole, Schumacher only 10th
By:

Callum Ilott cut four points from fellow Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher’s FIA Formula 2 Championship advantage by claiming a clear pole position in qualifying at the Bahrain International Circuit. 

Ilott set an absolute flier at the wheel of his Virtuosi Racing car on his first push lap, and this was never approached by anybody else, meaning he has narrowed the gap from 22 points to 18 against series leader Schumacher, who will line up for Saturday’s race in 10th position. 

Ilott was over half a second clear of his closest rival, ART Grand Prix-run Ferrari protege Marcus Armstrong, on the first push laps. 

The Briton then locked up at Turn 1 and ran wide on his second attempt at a quick time, as Felipe Drugovich improved to move his MP Motorsport car up to second. 

None of the top five runners – Ilott, Drugovich, Dan Ticktum, Armstrong and Guanyu Zhou – improved on their second sets of medium-compound ‘option’ Pirellis, with a change of wind conditions suspected. 

Even so, Drugovich was on a hot lap when he encountered Nikita Mazepin, and had to go around the Russian at Turn 8. 

The Brazilian set a purple final sector, but had lost 0.6 seconds to Ilott in the middle sector in which he had overtaken Mazepin, and 0.4s to his own best in that sector. 

This meant that Ilott finished the session 0.391s clear of Drugovich. 

Williams-supported DAMS driver Ticktum went third on his second push lap on his first set of tyres, while Armstrong, like Ilott, never improved on his opening gambit and will start fourth. 

It was the same story for Ilott’s Virtuosi teammate, Renault F1 Junior Guanyu Zhou, who lines up fifth. 

The next batch of drivers all went quicker on their second sets of tyres, and it was Giuliano Alesi who headed them to make it two MP cars in the top six. 

Alesi then pulled off the track at the exit of Turn 4 with a mechanical failure, gesticulating furiously to marshals to use their fire extinguishers, and this brought out a session-terminating red flag with just over one minute remaining, meaning most of the field didn’t complete their final attempts at a hot lap. 

Mazepin, without a representative time on his first set of Pirellis due to a track-limits offence, bounced his way up to seventh in his Hitech Grand Prix car, while Red Bull Junior Jehan Daruvala qualified eighth for Carlin. 

ART’s Renault F1 prospect Christian Lundgaard took ninth, so will share the fifth row with Prema Racing man Schumacher, who never featured but improved from 12th to 10th on the second runs. 

FIA Formula 3 Championship runner-up Theo Pourchaire did a respectable job bearing in mind his lack of F2 mileage to qualify his HWA Racelab car 16th, over a second quicker than F2 veteran teammate Artem Markelov. 

Right at the back of the grid will be Carlin’s Red Bull and Honda junior Yuki Tsunoda. 

The Japanese was on a storming first push lap that looked set to put him second to Ilott based on his first two sector times, but got into a wicked slide through the flat-out Turn 12 that ran him out wide onto the kerb under braking for Turn 13, where he spun and stalled. 

Tsunoda tried to get the car going, but to no avail and the session was red-flagged while he was retrieved from the middle of the track. 

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'41.479
2 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'41.870 0.391
3 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 1'42.047 0.568
4 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 1'42.052 0.573
5 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'42.065 0.586
6 14 France Giuliano Alesi
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'42.074 0.595
7 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'42.139 0.660
8 8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 1'42.191 0.712
9 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 1'42.259 0.780
10 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'42.283 0.804
11 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'42.316 0.837
12 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 1'42.338 0.859
13 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'42.481 1.002
14 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'42.654 1.175
15 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 1'42.848 1.369
16 17 France Theo Pourchaire
Germany HWA AG 1'42.967 1.488
17 23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 1'43.170 1.691
18 1 Indonesia Sean Gelael
France DAMS 1'43.191 1.712
19 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 1'43.286 1.807
20 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'43.366 1.887
21 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
Germany HWA AG 1'44.019 2.540
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 1'57.048 15.569
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Bahrain
Author Marcus Simmons

