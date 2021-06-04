Baku F2: Lawson takes pole ahead of teammate Vips

Lawson set the quickest time of the session with a 1m54.217s, just one-tenth of a second ahead of Vips, who set the pace in practice this morning, amid a close tussle for pole for Sunday’s feature race.

Prema Racing’s Oscar Piastri came third, two-tenths off the pace, with ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire completing the second row.

Carlin’s Dan Ticktum finished in fifth, with a 1m54.830s, followed by DAMS and Ferrari Academy driver Marcus Armstrong.

This session set the grid for Sunday’s feature race, while the starting grid of the first Saturday Sprint Race is set by reversing the top 10.

This puts highest placed returning driver Robert Schwartzman, driving for Prema Racing, on pole for the first sprint race, joined by Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala on the front row.

Championship leader Guanyu Zhou, driving for UNI-Virtuosi, will start third, with Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung in fourth.

Zhou’s teammate Felipe Drugovich missed out on pole for the first race by just one-hundredth, finishing 11th.

ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire set the first representative lap with a 1m55.455s, before Carlin’s Dan Ticktum pipped him to the top spot by just one-tenth seconds later.

At the halfway mark, Armstrong led from Lundgaard, Pourchaire, Hitech Grand Prix’s Liam Lawson and his teammate Juri Vips.

DAMS’ Roy Nissany did not take part in the session after an accident earlier on Friday left his car with serious damage.

The second Sprint Race grid will be determined by reversing the top 10 finishers of the first Sprint Race.

Baku F2 - Qualifying results: