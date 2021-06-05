Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Baku Race report

Baku F2: Shwartzman leads every lap to take first win of 2021

By:

Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman took a convincing victory in the first FIA Formula 2 race of the weekend in Baku, leading every lap to take his first win of the season.

The highest placed returning driver this season finished over five seconds clear and took the bonus points for the fastest lap at the Baku City Circuit, in a race which saw four retirements by the second lap.

Second-placed Dan Ticktum, driving for Carlin, started sixth but charged through the field to take his third podium of the year.

UNI-Virtuosi’s Guanyu Zhou finished in third, giving him his fourth podium of the year, with Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala in fourth and ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire making up places on the last lap to finish fifth.

At the start, the yellow flag was out by the second turn as Jack Aitken’s HWA was squeezed into the wall at Turn 1, spinning and ending his race, while the other HWA of Alessio Deledda was out at Turn 2 after running wide into the escape road.

UNI-Virtuosi’s Felipe Drugovich was handed a ten-second penalty for causing a collision after nudging Prema Racing’s Oscar Piastri into Hitech Grand Prix’s Liam Lawson, who ended up in the wall at Turn 2.

The incident, which brought out the safety car, ended Lawson’s race immediately and caused Piastri front wing damage which forced him to retire a lap later.

The safety car came in on lap 4, leaving Shwartzman in control of the field, and allowing DAMS’ Marcus Armstrong to take fourth from Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung, while Hitech’s Juri Vips snatched P7 from ART’s Theo Pourchaire.

By lap 10, Zhou had passed Daruvala and was up into second, putting pressure onto Schwartzman, before being passed by Ticktum, who had charged through the field from sixth.

Shwartzman had built up a four-second lead by lap 14, before the field settled into a rhythm for the last few laps.

Armstrong had been sitting in fifth, but was passed by Boschung and Pourchaire in the last two laps, leaving him to finish seventh.

The new format means Trident’s Bent Viscaal will start on pole, with Charouz Racing System’s David Beckmann in second, Vips in third and Armstrong in fourth.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam
2 5 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom Carlin 5.100
3 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 8.800
4 6 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 10.300
5 10 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 11.000
6 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 13.100
7 17 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France DAMS 14.400
8 8 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 14.500
9 14 Germany David Beckmann
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17.200
10 24 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Trident 17.700
11 9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 19.700
12 11 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 21.000
13 12 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Netherlands MP Motorsport 21.800
14 4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 25.800
15 20 Italy Matteo Nannini
Spain Campos Racing 35.900
16 16 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 42.400
17 15 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 49.200
18 25 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 1 Lap
2 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam
7 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP
22 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
HWA Racelab
23 Italy Alessio Deledda
HWA Racelab
Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Sub-event Race 1
Author Megan White

