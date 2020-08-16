Top events
FIA F2 / Race report

Barcelona F2: Drugovich reigns supreme in sprint race

shares
comments
Barcelona F2: Drugovich reigns supreme in sprint race
By:
, Journalist
Aug 16, 2020, 10:13 AM

Felipe Drugovich dominated proceedings in the Formula 2 sprint race at Barcelona to earn his second reverse-grid race victory of the season.

Drugovich was left frustrated following Saturday’s feature race, believing he deserved to win the race that his MP Motorsport teammate Nobuharu Matsushita won.  

The Brazilian driver bounced back at the start of the sprint race, taking the lead on the run to Turn 1 from Hitech's Luca Ghiotto, who made a slow start from pole position.  

Drugovich immediately built an advantage of two seconds over Ghiotto on the opening lap and this gap continued to swell as the race progressed.   

He handed MP its second successive race victory with a winning margin of almost 10 seconds over Ghiotto, who picked up his first podium since winning the Hungarian sprint race.  

Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher (Prema) attempted to wrestle second place from Ghiotto at Turn 1 on the first lap, but the pair touched wheels and Schumacher was passed around the outside of Turn 1 by fellow Ferrari junior Callum Ilott (Virtuosi).  

Ilott pressured Ghiotto for second place, but a failed overtaking attempt at Turn 1 just past half distance was the closest he came.  

Ilott was instead forced to defend the final place on the podium from Schumacher as his tyres faded.  

Schumacher eased past the ailing Ilott at Turn 1 with just over five laps to go and Yuki Tsunoda (Carlin) followed Schumacher through at Turn 4 later in the lap.  

Schumacher earned his fourth podium of the season in third place with Tsunoda finishing in fourth place for the second time this weekend.  

Feature race victor Matsushita and Ghiotto’s teammate Nikita Mazepin further demoted Ilott to seventh place with moves on the penultimate lap.  

Charouz Racing System’s Pedro Piquet claimed his first points finish of the season in seventh place, having charged from 14th on the grid.  

ART Grand Prix’s Christian Lundgaard barged past Ilott in the final sector on the last lap to nick the final point and demote Ilott to ninth place at the chequered flag.  

However, Ilott re-took this final point after the race when Lundgaard was issued with a five-second penalty for leaving the track whilst overtaking Ilott.  

Reigning FIA Formula 3 champion Robert Shwartzman was another to struggle with his tyres and was forced to make a second pitstop that left him down in 13th place at the end of the race. 

Ilott’s teammate Guanyu Zhou also made an unscheduled pitstop after a huge lock-up at Turn 1 whilst defending from Mazepin late in the race. He ended up in 14th place.

F2 Barcelona sprint race - Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Time
1 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport
2 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 9.500
3 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 10.900
4 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 14.900
5 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Netherlands MP Motorsport 19.900
6 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 23.200
7 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24.500
8 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 29.100
9 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 29.700
10 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 31.900
11 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 32.100
12 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 34.800
13 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 41.200
14 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 41.900
15 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 43.400
16 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
Germany HWA AG 45.600
17 8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 46.200
18 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 48.400
19 17 France Giuliano Alesi
Germany HWA AG 54.700
20 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 1'09.000
21 23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 1'14.600
View full results
