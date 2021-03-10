Top events
Armstrong fastest on final morning of Bahrain F2 test
FIA F2 / Testing report

Boschung tops final F2 session, Lundgaard fastest overall

By:
News editor

Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung topped the final session of the FIA Formula 2 Championship pre-season test in Bahrain.

Boschung tops final F2 session, Lundgaard fastest overall

The Swiss driver, sporting a special tribute livery on his car to Campos Racing’s recently deceased founder Adrian Campos, clocked a 1m44.095s time, which proved enough to end the session fastest.

Boschung emerged at the top of the timesheets at the end of the first hour having posted a 1m47.100s, before going on to lower the benchmark further in the final 10 minutes.

Teammate Gianluca Petecof and Williams Formula 1 test driver Roy Nissany (DAMS) fired in late efforts to slot into second and third respectively. Petecof’s personal best was 0.632s shy of Boschung.

While Boschung took the spoils in the final session of the there-day test, it was ART Grand Prix’s Christian Lundgaard who proved fastest overall.

The Dane’s 1m41.697s effort set midway through Tuesday’s morning session, during a qualifying run, was the time to beat for the rest of the field.

Lundgaard’s lap was only 0.218s shy of the pole position time set by Callum Ilott at last year’s championship round at the Sakhir circuit.

Race simulations were the order for the final three hour session with only a few drivers venturing out for late flying laps.

Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman was fourth fastest in the afternoon running although he was the first of a bunch of runners that elected against going for a late fast lap. His respective time logged during a race run was some 2.241s adrift of the pacesetter Boschung.

MP Motorsport's Lirim Zendeli ended up fifth ahead of the second Prema of FIA Formula 3 champion Oscar Piastri.

Liam Lawson (Hitech Grand Prix) spent the first half of the session in the pits before going on to post a time good enough for seventh.

Fellow FIA F3 graduates Theo Pourchaire (ART Grand Prix) and Richard Verschoor (MP Motorsport) were eighth and ninth, while Charouz Racing’s Guilherme Samaia rounded out the top 10.

This morning's pacesetter Marcus Armstrong (DAMS) was 11th fastest, while Lundgaard, who topped the times overall, was down in 18th position.

The teams will return to the circuit for the F2 championship season opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix on 26-28 March.

Results:

 Pos  Time   Laps   Driver  Team
1 1'44.905 59  Ralph Boschung Campos Racing
2 1'45.537 55  Gianluca Petecof Campos Racing
3 1'46.104 60  Roy Nissany DAMS
4 1'47.146 53  Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing
5 1'47.307 60  Lirim Zendeli MP Motorsport
6 1'47.326 53  Oscar Piastri Prema Racing
7 1'47.409 39  Liam Lawson Hitech Grand Prix
8 1'47.426 42  Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix
9 1'47.598 57  Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport
10 1'47.698 43  Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System
11 1'47.891 61  Marcus Armstrong DAMS
12 1'47.893 39  Matteo Nannini HWA Racelab
13 1'47.965 64  Dan Ticktum Carlin
14 1'48.128 61  Jehan Daruvala Carlin
15 1'48.332 39  Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix
16 1'48.446 50  Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi
17 1'48.456 36  Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab
18 1'48.487 41  Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix
19 1'48.613 43  Felipe Drugovich UNI-Virtuosi
20 1'48.630 41  Bent Viscaal Trident
21 1'48.926 31  Marino Sato Trident
22 1'50.048 33  David Beckmann Charouz Racing System
Series FIA F2

Series FIA F2
Author Tom Howard

