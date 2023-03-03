Can MP Motorsport avoid becoming a one-hit wonder in F2 2023?

Listen to this article

The 2022 Formula 2 season threw up many surprises, but the biggest of those was MP Motorsport being crowned as double champion. The Dutch outfit had never won an F2 or F3 title before September, but a triumphant charge from Felipe Drugovich, aided by team-mate Clement Novalak, resulted in the team capturing both crowns.

Led by Sander Dorsman, the Dutch outfit has enjoyed much success in Spanish F4, winning five of the last six titles, and has also had strong results in the Formula Renault Eurocup in recent years. But its F2 titles were unprecedented.

Drugovich stunned onlookers with his charge to the title among a strong field. In his third year of F2, the Brazilian claimed a points lead he would not lose during the fourth of 14 rounds, and took the squad to the titles ahead of the likes of junior series stalwarts ART Grand Prix, Carlin and Prema Racing.

Now, with an all-new line-up of 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger and series veteran Jehan Daruvala, the team will hope to replicate its success. Having hired both of Prema’s 2022 drivers, which Dorsman says was purely coincidental, the team is looking to continue its strong results for a second consecutive year – and this time it isn’t the underdog.

Speaking during the pre-season test in Bahrain, a cool and collected Dorsman sounds assured that the team can pick up where it left off in 2022.

“It all went very smooth for us,” he told Motorsport.com on the second day of testing. “Obviously, between drivers and teams, it's also good to get to know each other a bit better and to get everything prepared for the first race events.

“We are mainly focusing on depth, so doing several race runs, performance runs, just to get everything ready for two weeks when we have the first race event. I think we had a really productive test and did all we wanted to do.”

MP "did all we wanted to do" in pre-season testing as it embarks on a title defence with an all-new line-up Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

A key part of the team’s success will be its driver line-up, which features two proven race winners this season in Hauger and Daruvala. The former scored two wins and four podiums last year with Prema, while the latter took seven podiums before finally scoring his first victory of the season at the penultimate round at Monza.

Though Dorsman insists the team’s success has not changed the atmosphere within it, MP will of course face increased scrutiny this year as it aims to defend its titles.

The big question, though, is how crucial to that success was Drugovich himself? The Brazilian scored 265 points compared to Novalak’s 40, clocking five wins and 11 podiums on his way to a dominant title, and a massive 101 points clear of second-placed Theo Pourchaire.

“I think, of course, he was very important, but I think the main thing in this championship is to be consistent, both as team and driver, and I think our car worked well everywhere. We didn’t have a track where the car didn't work well.

"I would say I was disappointed last year. Obviously, nothing personal with Prema, they gave it their all, I gave it my all, but in the end, we just weren't quick enough. That was the sad reality" Jehan Daruvala

“But also of course, Felipe did a fantastic job in his driving and how he managed to drive forward or dominate some races. In all scenarios, he did a good job and always tried to take a point score and race smart. I think that combination between the car working everywhere, but also Felipe being so consistent was key.”

Drugovich, who now serves as Aston Martin’s Formula 1 reserve driver, leaves big shoes to fill for Hauger and Daruvala. But both drivers are keen to impress, and Daruvala has his eyes set on the biggest prize.

“It's pretty clear from my side, I'm here to win, I'm here to dominate, and that's gonna be my plan for this season,” he told Motorsport.com ahead of the opening round in Bahrain this weekend.

Jehan Daruvala swaps F2 king makers Prema for MP in a bid to bounce back from a 2022 in which he feels he 'wasn't quick enough' Photo by: Sebastiaan Rozendaal / Dutch Photo Agency

Heading into his fourth season in F2, Daruvala has steadily improved throughout his time in the series, with a best finish of seventh last year with Prema matching his 2021 result with Carlin. Despite having insisted that 2022 would be his last year in the series, the opportunity to join the reigning champions proved too tempting for Daruvala, who hopes to drive in Formula E in the future and serves as Mahindra’s reserve driver.

“To have the opportunity to drive for MP, which had won the championship, is one of the few reasons I would come back and do it, I wouldn't drive at a team that I didn't want to be at or think I hadn't the opportunity to win with,” he added.

After a disappointing 2022, he is clear on where improvements can come. Asked what the biggest lesson was that he had learned in 2022, he said: “Don't be complacent joining the team champions. Last year, obviously, I joined the team that won the championship but everything changes year to year in motorsport.

“So the main thing is to obviously have my goal set high, but I also know that it's not going to be easy. I need to work hard, continuously get the best out of myself and I think as long as we work together, we have a good shot at the championship.

“I would say I was disappointed last year. Obviously, nothing personal with Prema, they gave it their all, I gave it my all, but in the end, we just weren't quick enough. That was the sad reality.”

Hauger, too, is hoping for a better season this year, having wished his rookie season had gone better. Having found huge success with Prema in F3 in 2021, the Red Bull junior had sought to replicate his title-winning ways in F2 as Oscar Piastri had done before him. But the season which saw him finish “not where he wanted to be” in 10th place, struggling for pace and luck.

Despite a difficult year, Hauger said there were “definitely good moments to bring to this season,” and is hoping his move to MP could bring a change in fortunes once more.

Dennis Hauger's debut season in F2 failed to deliver on the promise he'd shown in F3 - he hopes an MP switch for year two can avoid him a sophomore slump Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Obviously they did a good job last year. After a season you look ahead and MP looked not just [good for] the car, how it looked for my driving style as well, but also the team, you know how it is.

“It's a Dutch team and really nice people and the atmosphere is good in terms of teamwork. It just felt right when we did a test in Abu Dhabi and yeah, I'm enjoying myself here so far.

“We have to get the season started first, but feeling-wise it's good with the car and the team, as I said, so it's just about getting started and getting a good start to the season on the first round, I think that will be important. But overall, the general feeling is good, so just looking forward to get going really.”

So, with two drivers keen to bounce back and a team eager to repeat its success, all eyes will be on MP for this weekend’s action. But what lessons did the team learn from last year, and how can it avoid being a dreaded one-hit wonder?

"We are not feeling any pressure, like we need to defend this title" Sander Dorsman

“I think it’s always difficult,” Dorsman said. “I think this championship is so competitive, and perhaps this year, you have a really interesting mix of drivers that already have the experience in the championship, but also really good new rookie drivers coming into the championship. So I think it's really difficult to predict who will be up there.

“In the end, it’s such a long championship. I think there are so many factors that decide whether you can win. Basically, we just continue like we did last year with the same philosophies, to take it race by race, basically. We are not feeling any pressure, like we need to defend this or this title now.

“I think attack is the best defence and I think we just start at zero, do our best and take it race by race, especially with such a long championship, and just take it how it comes now.”

With 14 rounds and 28 races lying between MP and the titles, winning again could feel very far away for Dorsman. But if the team can replicate its dominance from last year with either one of its new drivers, that season will feel a lot shorter.

MP "starts at zero" despite coming into 2023 with the target on its back from its title-winning 2022 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool