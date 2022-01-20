Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 News

Cordeel completes Van Amersfoort line-up in F2 for 2022

By:
, Autosport.com Editor

Amaury Cordeel will make his Formula 2 debut in 2022 as he completes the Van Amersfoort Racing line-up alongside Jake Hughes.

The Belgian driver will graduate from FIA F3 after just one season in the series, a difficult campaign with Campos Racing which yielded a best result of 11th place in race two at the Red Bull Ring, having made his F2 test debut in December at the Yas Marina Circuit.

It continues the 19-year-old's rapid rise up the single-seater ranks having competed in Formula Regional Eurocup, Toyota Racing Series and Asia F3 in 2020.

Cordeel is bracing for a tough rookie year in F2 as Van Amersfoort Racing also makes the move into F2 for 2022 having taken up the team entry previously held by HWA Racelab.

"I am extremely excited to make this step up to F2," said Cordeel. "I got to know the car during the post-season test at Abu Dhabi and it is an impressive drive. The power increase in comparison to F3 is obviously very noticeable, but I felt comfortable behind the wheel.

"I am very well aware that the season ahead will be a challenging one and I will face a steep learning curve.

"However, having Van Amersfoort Racing as my team to rely on gives me great confidence. I am thankful for the trust they've put in me and I look very much forward to being part of their FIA F2 debut. The level of dedication and professionalism shown during the test at Yas Marina was impressive, the least said.

"I will put my learnings from F3 to best use and together with the support of VAR, will build up from there onwards. I have been using the off-season to get in optimum shape, both physically and mentally, not to mention the endless hours I've spent in the simulator. I feel ready."

Read Also:

Van Amersfoort Racing's CEO Rob Niessink added: "After the test at Abu Dhabi, we knew we wanted Amaury in the car. He is very committed to performing and forms a good match with the team. He proofed to be an intelligent driver and learns quickly, something we highly value in a driver.

"Our crew is excited and set up to support him in every way possible, assisting him to reach his full potential. As this is both his and our first time in the FIA F2 championship, we know it won't be a walk in the park, but as a team, we are extremely dedicated to performing and leaving a mark starting with the very first outing at Bahrain and onwards."

Cordeel's confirmation at Van Amersfoort Racing leaves only a handful of spots left to fill on the 2022 F2 grid, with the second race seats at ART, Campos, Trident and Charouz left to be allocated.

