Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Deletraz, Piquet join Charouz for 2020 F2 season

shares
comments
Deletraz, Piquet join Charouz for 2020 F2 season
By:
Dec 18, 2019, 1:03 PM

Louis Deletraz will return to Charouz Racing in Formula 2 for 2020, and has also been linked to a Rebellion LMP1 World Endurance Championship seat at Le Mans.

Brazilian driver Pedro Piquet, who tested alongside Deletraz on the post-season running at Abu Dhabi, has also been confirmed at the squad.

Deletraz finished eighth with Carlin and took three podiums in his third year of Formula 2, having spent a year with Charouz in 2018.

Charouz became the Sauber Junior Team for 2019 but will return to its former name for next season.

The 2016 Formula V8 3.5 runner-up and 2015 Formula Renault Northern European Cup winner Deletraz told Motorsport.com: "I think this year Charouz showed a lot because in the last five races they were in the top three in qualifying, with one pole and always a fast car.

"I'm confident going back there because I know them, I've seen the progress in testing and there was big, big progress between 18 and 19."

Deletraz – who has a much sought after superlicence – added that he still believes F1 outings are possible in the future, having spent 2019 assisting Haas in its simulator, although he didn't get any on-track time in a F1 car.

"I always said I would not come back to F2 if there was not a chance to go to F1 after," he added.

"I have no point staying in F2 just to do F2. I have a superlicence, I want to be in F1, so next year has to be good and we will work for it, that's for sure."

Deletraz tested the Rebellion LMP1 car in the WEC test at Bahrain last weekend, and told Motorsport.com a tie-up with Rebellion and Charouz would be the "perfect programme".

The test was his first prototype experience, although he raced in ADAC GT Masters in 2016 when he was part of the BMW junior programme.

"If I can do the Spa WEC round and Le Mans together with F2, that would be the perfect programme for me," Deletraz told Motorsport.com.

"With the new LM Hypercar class coming, it is a good time to get involved in the WEC."

"We are talking to Rebellion and that's why I was testing here at Bahrain."

Rebellion team manager Bart Hayden said Deletraz is under consideration for a seat in the second car that will be fielded at Spa and Le Mans, but stressed that no decisions had been taken.

Next article
Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019

Previous article

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2 , Le Mans
Drivers Louis Deletraz
Teams Charouz Racing System
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F2 Next session

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

28 Nov - 1 Dec

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes beat Ferrari in F1’s tech race – 3D video

2
Sprint

Swindell released from inpatient physical therapy

3
Sprint

Donny Schatz gunning for tenth Knoxville Nationals crown

4
MotoGP

Lorenzo offered Yamaha MotoGP test role for 2020

5
Le Mans

Remembering Le Mans 1966 – video

Latest news

Deletraz, Piquet join Charouz for 2020 F2 season
F2

Deletraz, Piquet join Charouz for 2020 F2 season

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019
F2

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019

From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family
F1

From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family

Zhou wins “emotional” Anthoine Hubert F2 rookie award
F2

Zhou wins “emotional” Anthoine Hubert F2 rookie award

Mazepin quickest as Abu Dhabi F2 test ends
F2

Mazepin quickest as Abu Dhabi F2 test ends

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.