F2 Saudi Arabia: Drugovich takes dominant win from Verschoor
FIA F2 News

Doohan "very proud" of helmet tribute to MotoGP legend father

Jack Doohan says he is “very proud” of his 2022 FIA Formula 2 helmet design, which pays tribute to that used by his MotoGP legend father Mick.

Megan White
By:
Doohan "very proud" of helmet tribute to MotoGP legend father
Listen to this article

The Virtuosi driver, who moved up to F2 having been runner-up in FIA Formula 3 last year, has always run some sort of tribute to the five-time MotoGP world champion on his helmet.

But after leaving the Red Bull junior programme last year, more space was freed up for Doohan to enlarge the iconic red, blue and white striped motif his father ran throughout the 1990s.

He has since joined Alpine’s driver academy alongside 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri.

Speaking after qualifying third for the Saudi Arabian feature race, Doohan said: “I’ve always had that design within reason since 2019, but due to obviously the big part of the helmet that was taken up by a sponsor, it was quite limited, you could say.

“So this year I had full reign of design for my helmet so I could take full advantage of my dad’s design and continue that legacy going, which I’m very proud of.

“I love the helmet, love the design, stands out so to be honest I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Mick Doohan, Repsol Honda

Mick Doohan, Repsol Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Asked whether Mick was pleased that his son continued to run the same design, Jack said: “He doesn’t say, but when I think about changing up the colours and a different design - I had also black, blue and white as an option - and he was like ‘oh you know, the red, the white, just really stands out’.

“So I’m sure he wouldn’t say that, but deep down he definitely likes it in the OG colours and design.”

Doohan qualified third for Sunday’s race, but was forced to start from the back of the field for both races after his team could not supply the required 0.8kg of fuel from his car in parc ferme after qualifying, in breach of the technical regulations.

His sprint race was ended after a collision with Logan Sargeant on the safety car restart, while he fought back through the field on Sunday to finish in ninth.

