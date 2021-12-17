Drugovich puts MP Motorsport on top in day 2 of F2 test

The Brazilian, making a return to MP Motorsport, emerged fastest in the three-hour morning session, posting a 1m35.614s that proved the quickest time from the day's two session.

Drugovich’s time was 0.179s slower than the benchmark set by Prema Racing’s Jehan Daruvala, who topped the times on Thursday, the first of three days of running at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The effort was the only lap underneath the 1m36s barrier as Virtuosi Racing’s Jack Doohan came the closest to challenging Drugovich with a 1m36.079 personal best.

It was a continuation of Doohan’s strong start to life in F2 having secured a front row start for the feature race at the circuit last weekend. The Australian was also third fastest in testing yesterday.

Williams Formula 1 junior and new Carlin signing Logan Sargeant emerged third quickest on the day, clocking his best time of 1m36.155s to top the afternoon session.

Thursday’s pacesetter Daruvala was fourth fastest overall having logged times good enough for the third and second in the two respective sessions. The Indian was 0.465s shy of Drugovich’s pace.

ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire was fifth courtesy of a time set on fresh medium tyres towards the end of the morning session.

Liam Lawson (Carlin), Juri Vips (Hitech Grand Prix), Marcus Armstrong (Hitech Grand Prix) filled positions sixth through to eighth, while newly crowned FIA F3 champion Dennis Hauger was ninth overall in his second outing for Prema.

The top 10 was rounded out by Jake Hughes, driving fro the new Van Amersfoort Racing team that has taken over from HWA Racelab.

Juan Manuel Correa continued to show glimpses of strong pace on his F2 return to end the day 13th overall behind Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung and DAMS’ Roy Nissany.

Both sessions were interrupted by red flag periods with Frederik Vesti (ART Grand Prix), Correa (Charouz Racing System), Guilherme Samaia (Charouz Racing System), Sargeant, Ayumu Iwasa (DAMS), Hughes and Teppei Natori (Trident) causing stoppages during the day.

The post-season test concludes on Saturday after a further six hours of running.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps 1 Logan Sargeant Carlin 1'36.155 44 2 Jehan Daruvala Prema Racing 1'36.271 0.116 46 3 Marcus Armstrong Hitech Grand Prix 1'36.380 0.225 51 4 Dennis Hauger Prema Racing 1'36.426 0.271 46 5 Jack Doohan UNI-Virtuosi 1'36.495 0.340 48 6 Liam Lawson Carlin 1'36.608 0.453 48 7 J.M.Correa Charouz Racing System 1'36.687 0.532 41 8 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 1'36.783 0.628 34 9 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1'36.864 0.709 45 10 Juri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1'36.921 0.766 51 11 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1'36.992 0.837 49 12 Marino Sato UNI-Virtuosi 1'37.000 0.845 48 13 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 1'37.094 0.939 42 14 Teppei Natori Trident 1'37.150 0.995 51 15 Roy Nissany DAMS 1'37.478 1.323 60 16 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1'37.480 1.325 45 17 Olli Caldwell Campos Racing 1'37.610 1.455 51 18 Calan Williams Trident 1'37.903 1.748 44 19 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1'38.938 2.783 62 20 Clément Novalak MP Motorsport 1'38.999 2.844 38 21 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1'39.042 2.887 46 22 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 1'39.396 3.241 50