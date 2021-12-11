Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F2 Abu Dhabi: Zhou wins second sprint as champion Piastri retires
FIA F2 / Jeddah News

Enzo Fittipaldi returns home from hospital after Saudi F2 horror crash

By:

Enzo Fittipaldi has returned home after his horrifying FIA Formula 2 startline crash in Jeddah last weekend that left him with a fractured heel, facial injuries and bruising.

Enzo Fittipaldi returns home from hospital after Saudi F2 horror crash

The unsighted Fittipaldi hit Sauber Junior driver Theo Pourchaire, who had stalled his ART car near the front of the grid in Saudi Arabia, in a 72g impact. Both drivers were extricated by medical crews and transferred by ambulance and helicopter to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, where Pourchaire was given the all-clear and returned to racing in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

On Saturday, Fittipaldi took to social media to inform his followers that he’d arrived back home in North Carolina in America, where he will continue his recovery and subsequent rehabilitation from his injuries.

The 20-year-old had previously posted a video showing him flexing his left ankle in his hospital bed, while his right foot remains in a protective boot to aid healing.

 

Enzo’s grandfather, the two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, told Motorsport.com Netherlands in an exclusive interview that he feared the worst in the moments following the shunt, as the startline collision had evoked memories of that which claimed the life of Osella F1 Riccardo Paletti in the 1982 Canadian Grand Prix.

“It reminded me of the crash of Paletti in Montreal,” said Emerson, who is an ambassador of Kelbelt.nl. “It was horrible and that’s how much [safety] is improved in motorsports.

“Enzo is doing fine and he is going to recover fast. I think this is thanks to the FIA. The monocoque is so strong, so much improvements on safety now, thank God. Because there was so much energy on the crash.

“The rules are so much better to protect the drivers.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

F2 Abu Dhabi: Zhou wins second sprint as champion Piastri retires
Previous article

F2 Abu Dhabi: Zhou wins second sprint as champion Piastri retires

Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi pole Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi pole

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Abu Dhabi

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Enzo Fittipaldi returns home from hospital after Saudi F2 horror crash
FIA F2 FIA F2

Enzo Fittipaldi returns home from hospital after Saudi F2 horror crash

F2 Abu Dhabi: Zhou wins second sprint as champion Piastri retires
Video Inside
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Zhou wins second sprint as champion Piastri retires

Piastri would be "pretty annoyed" not to land 2023 F1 drive after title treble
FIA F2 FIA F2

Piastri would be "pretty annoyed" not to land 2023 F1 drive after title treble

F2 Abu Dhabi: Daruvala wins first sprint as Piastri secures F2 title
Video Inside
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Daruvala wins first sprint as Piastri secures F2 title

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place on the F1 grid

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.