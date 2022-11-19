Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi Race report

F2 Abu Dhabi: Lawson wins red-flagged sprint race

Liam Lawson scored his fourth FIA Formula 2 win of 2022 in Abu Dhabi, snatching victory from Richard Verschoor in a red-flagged sprint race.

Megan White
By:
Listen to this article

The Carlin driver swept past his Trident rival on lap 10 to take the lead before roaring into the distance, crossing the line 7.9s clear of Verschoor, who took his fourth podium of the year.

2022 champion Felipe Drugovich rounded off the podium, having started seventh before a late charge saw him snatch third just two laps from the end of the race.

Poleman Verschoor held the lead from Lawson and VAR's Amaury Cordeel off the line, while further back Theo Pourchaire clipped the rear of Jack Doohan's Virtuosi-run car, leaving rubber marks on his nose.

Logan Sargeant lost several places in the opening corners, falling from fifth to ninth as Doohan, Felipe Drugovich, Pourchaire and Roy Nissany made up places.

The race was red-flagged midway through lap one after Enzo Fittipaldi and Jehan Daruvala collided and ended up in the wall at the exit of Turn 3.

The Prema driver lost the rear on cold tyres and collected the rear of the Charouz man, ending both their races.

After a lengthy delay for repairs, the field was reshuffled slightly for a rolling start, with the order returned to that before the red flag incident. Sargeant was returned to sixth, with Doohan, Nissany and Pourchaire behind him.

The order held off the line, with Doohan and Sargeant battling for sixth as the American successfully defended his position.

Verschoor came under pressure from Lawson soon after, with the gap down to 0.5s by lap nine.

He swept past the following tour at Turn 6, and though Verschoor attempted to regain the place three corners later, he was unable to do so.

Sargeant suffered two lock-ups in as many corners on lap 12, allowing Doohan to close in as he suffered from flat spots on his tyres.

Meanwhile, Drugovich was closing on fourth-place runner Dennis Hauger (Prema), and took his place on lap 17 up the inside down to Turn 9.

He was catching on Cordeel with three laps remaining and made it past at Turn 5 on lap 21 to take third as Cordeel locked up.

Hauger then made it past the Belgian driver the following lap and though he was forced to give the position back after running wide, a second attempt was successful to secure fourth.

Sargeant and Doohan finished in sixth and seventh, with Nissany rounding off the points finishers in eighth.

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom Carlin
2 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Italy Trident 7.943
3 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 8.803
4 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 14.937
5 Belgium Amaury Cordeel
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 15.449
6 United States Logan Sargeant
United Kingdom Carlin 15.938
7 Australia Jack Doohan
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 16.501
8 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 17.313
9 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 17.579
10 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United Kingdom HitechGP 17.968
11 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 19.213
12 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 22.031
13 Japan Ayumu Iwasa
France DAMS 24.162
14 France Clement Novalak
Netherlands MP Motorsport 27.095
15 United States Juan Manuel Correa
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 33.164
16 Barbados Zane Maloney
Italy Trident 33.860
17 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Spain Campos Racing 34.034
18 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 36.430
19 Japan Marino Sato
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 58.710
20 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'14.890
India Jehan Daruvala
Italy Prema Powerteam
Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System
