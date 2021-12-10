Tickets Subscribe
All
Previous / F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi Qualifying report

F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri beats Doohan to claim fifth consecutive pole

By:
News editor

Oscar Piastri edged rookie Jack Doohan to score a fifth consecutive pole in the final Formula 2 qualifying session of the year in Abu Dhabi. 

F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri beats Doohan to claim fifth consecutive pole

The championship leader remains on course to wrap up the title in style but was pushed hard during the 30-minute qualifying session at the re-profiled Yas Marina Circuit.

It appeared FIA Formula 3 runner-up Doohan was set to secure an eye-opening pole before Piastri fired in a 1m35.077s with his final effort to claim the feature race pole by 0.213s and pick up the four bonus championship points.

Title rival Guanyu Zhou will start Sunday’s feature race behind the all-Australian front row in third, with Robert Shwartzman, second in the points standings, in fourth. The hard fought session saw the top four separated by 0.283s.

Juri Vips was the first to post a significant lap time but his spell at the top of the leaderboard was short-lived as times began to tumble as the field warmed up their super soft tyres.

Liam Lawson, Marcus Armstrong, Marino Sato and Doohan enjoyed brief moments on top before the efforts were eclipsed by Jehan Daruvala and Shwartzman until Piastri struck.

The Australian lowered the benchmark to a 1m36.044s but that was beaten momentarily until he cut the beam with his second flying lap to clock a 1m35.379s.

Boschung sat second ahead of Shwartzman, Daruvala, Doohan and Theo Pourchaire as the session hit the halfway mark and drivers competed their first runs.

As the final runs began, Boschung improved his time on his first flyer but stayed second while Zhou jumped from eighth to third.

However, Shwartzman found more pace from his Prema to slot into second, 0.059s shy of Piastri, while Felipe Drugovich slotted into fourth position. Drugovich’s teammate, Zhou, responded to move back to the top before sliding down to third.

Doohan then turned heads by surging to the top of the times before Piastri struck again to deny the rookie a first F2 pole.

Zhou was left to settle for third while Shwartzman finished ahead of Boschung with Pourchaire in sixth. 

Lawson ended up in seventh in front of Drugovich, Dan Ticktum, while Daruavla was 10th, earning the reverse grid pole position for Saturday’s opening sprint race at 1220 local (0820 GMT).

F2 Abu Dhabi - Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 2 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'35.077
2 11 Australia Jack Doohan
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'35.290 0.213
3 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'35.348 0.271
4 1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'35.360 0.283
5 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 1'35.496 0.419
6 10 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 1'35.504 0.427
7 7 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'35.511 0.434
8 4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'35.612 0.535
9 5 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom Carlin 1'35.618 0.541
10 6 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 1'35.821 0.744
11 17 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France DAMS 1'35.855 0.778
12 9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 1'36.016 0.939
13 16 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 1'36.080 1.003
14 25 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 1'36.241 1.164
15 8 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'36.282 1.205
16 14 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'36.293 1.216
17 24 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Trident 1'36.312 1.235
18 22 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
HWA Racelab 1'36.462 1.385
19 20 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Spain Campos Racing 1'36.570 1.493
20 12 Switzerland Clement Novalak
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'36.722 1.645
21 15 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'36.741 1.664
22 23 Italy Alessio Deledda
HWA Racelab 1'38.657 3.580
F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice
F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice
F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice Abu Dhabi
FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit
Formula 1

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime
WRC

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri beats Doohan to claim fifth consecutive pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Piastri beats Doohan to claim fifth consecutive pole

F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice

Super Formula Lights champion Natori gets F2 test chance
Video Inside
FIA F2 FIA F2

Super Formula Lights champion Natori gets F2 test chance

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit

