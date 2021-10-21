Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Formula 2 announces monster 2022 calendar of 28 races
FIA F2 News

F2 and F3 set for 2022 points allocation changes

By:
, News editor

FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 are set to introduce a new points system for the 2022 season.

F2 and F3 set for 2022 points allocation changes

Subject to approval from the World Motor Sport Council, the Formula 1 feeder series have announced proposed changes to its points system following the recent confirmation of event and format changes for next year.

From next season, F2 and F3 will contest two races per weekend instead of three as seen this year, and as a result the allocation of points has been altered.

The biggest change centres around the points for the sprint race although the top eight finishers will continue to score points in F2.

Fewer points will be allocated however with the series set to adopt a 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 system. This season the winner was awarded 15 points with similar descending scale following down to eighth position.

For F3, the top 10 will continue to score points but will instead operate a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 system.

In a continuation from this season, both the grid for the sprint race will see the top 10 in F2 and the top 12 in F3 from Friday's qualifying session reversed.

The qualifying results will form the grid for the Sunday feature races.

David Schumacher, Trident, Alexander Smolyar, ART Grand Prix, Logan Sargeant, Charouz Racing System, at the start

David Schumacher, Trident, Alexander Smolyar, ART Grand Prix, Logan Sargeant, Charouz Racing System, at the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

However, the pole position winner will only be awarded two points instead of four, which was in operation this year. A point will also be awarded for the fastest lap in each race but only to a driver that finishes inside the top 10.

The points allocation for the Sunday feature race will remain unchanged from this season with the same 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1 structure, as used by F1, in place.

As result of the changes, a maximum of 39 points can be achieved by a driver over the course of a race weekend next year.

The changes arrive after both championships released their 2022 calendars last week.

F2 will contest a record 14-round championship featuring 28 races, including visits to Imola, Spa-Francorchamps, Red Bull Ring, Zandvoort, the Hungaroring and Barcelona, which didn't feature on the 2021 schedule.

F3 will also make the trip to Imola and Monza as part of an increased nine-round calendar.

 

shares
comments
Formula 2 announces monster 2022 calendar of 28 races

Previous article

Formula 2 announces monster 2022 calendar of 28 races
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Rally legend Sebastien Loeb tests M-Sport 2022 WRC Puma in Spain
Video Inside
WRC

Rally legend Sebastien Loeb tests M-Sport 2022 WRC Puma in Spain

Spain WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Belgian masterclass Rally Spain
WRC

Spain WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Belgian masterclass

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Rally Spain Prime
WRC

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

Trending Today

Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems

WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event
WRC WRC

WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event

Hailie Deegan: Move to Ford camp is "the right path for me"
NASCAR NASCAR

Hailie Deegan: Move to Ford camp is "the right path for me"

Kurt Busch thrilled about debut ride in Australian V8 Supercar
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch thrilled about debut ride in Australian V8 Supercar

No talk over Ducati MotoGP team orders yet – Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

No talk over Ducati MotoGP team orders yet – Miller

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place on the F1 grid

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021

Latest news

F2 and F3 set for 2022 points allocation changes
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 and F3 set for 2022 points allocation changes

Formula 2 announces monster 2022 calendar of 28 races
FIA F2 FIA F2

Formula 2 announces monster 2022 calendar of 28 races

HWA reveals it will exit F2 at the end of 2021 season
Video Inside
FIA F2 FIA F2

HWA reveals it will exit F2 at the end of 2021 season

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.