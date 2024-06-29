F2 Austria: Bearman scores sprint win to end Prema's dry spell
Oliver Bearman finally took his first Formula 2 win of the 2024 season in the Austrian sprint race
Oliver Bearman scored his first F2 victory since last year's Monza feature race campaign, securing the result after pulling ahead of polesitter Kush Maini (Invicta) at the start and leading all 28 laps.
While the Prema driver nailed his launch, Maini struggled to gain traction and dropped to third on the first lap, with Pepe Marti (Campos) also passing and Taylor Barnard (AIX) adding further pressure.
Championship challenger Isack Hadjar also endured a tough start, with an error on the opening lap dropping his from fourth to 12th. Unable to recover, he finished in 13th.
Across the duration, Maini found himself acting somewhat as a rolling roadblock, with team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto, championship leader Paul Aron (Hitech), Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport) and Jack Crawford (DAMS) all finding ways past as he slid to seventh.
Marti, who was carrying front wing damage after contact with Maini on the opening lap, did well to fend off the late attention of Aron for second place, with the latter continuing his streak of finishing on the podium at every race weekend of the season – although he is still yet to stand on the top step.
In a race that will not go down as a classic, the only incident of real note came on the last lap, as the two MP Motorsport drivers clashed on the exit of Turn 3.
Battling over fifth, Franco Colapinto made a bold DRS-assisted lunge on Hauger, but ran his team-mate off the track and over the sausage kerbs, before losing the rear of his own car when trying to put down the power. This caused the Argentinian to spin and make contact with the barriers, before recovering to finish 11th.
Having pulled clear of the DRS range in the early stages, Bearman was able to manage the gap at the front even as Marti edged back within range in the closing stages, taking Prema’s first podium of the season, meaning all 11 teams have now featured in the top three this term.
With neither Hadjar or Zane Maloney (Rodin) scoring, Aron extended his championship lead to 15 points.
F2 Austria Sprint Race Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|O. Bearman Prema Powerteam
|3
|28
|
-
|2
|
P. Martí Campos Racing
|21
|28
|
+1.700
1.7
|1.700
|3
|
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
|17
|28
|
+3.000
3.0
|1.300
|4
|
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
|10
|28
|
+3.600
3.6
|0.600
|5
|D. Hauger MP Motorsport
|11
|28
|
+11.000
11.0
|7.400
|6
|J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil
|7
|28
|
+11.600
11.6
|0.600
|7
|K. Maini Invicta Racing
|9
|28
|
+13.700
13.7
|2.100
|8
|
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
|24
|28
|
+13.800
13.8
|0.100
|9
|Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix
|2
|28
|
+15.800
15.8
|2.000
|10
|V. Martins ART Grand Prix
|1
|28
|
+19.800
19.8
|4.000
|11
|F. Colapinto MP Motorsport
|12
|28
|
+21.500
21.5
|1.700
|12
|
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
|25
|28
|
+22.300
22.3
|0.800
|13
|I. Hadjar Campos Racing
|20
|28
|
+22.800
22.8
|0.500
|14
|E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing
|14
|28
|
+23.600
23.6
|0.800
|15
|
A. Kimi Prema Powerteam
|4
|28
|
+23.700
23.7
|0.100
|16
|J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil
|8
|28
|
+26.400
26.4
|2.700
|17
|Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport
|5
|28
|
+27.100
27.1
|0.700
|18
|A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|28
|
+27.500
27.5
|0.400
|19
|R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing
|15
|28
|
+28.200
28.2
|0.700
|20
|R. Verschoor Trident
|22
|28
|
+29.800
29.8
|1.600
|21
|R. Staněk Trident
|23
|28
|
+29.800
29.8
|0.000
|22
|R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport
|6
|28
|
+46.900
46.9
|17.100
