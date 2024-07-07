F2 Britain: Hadjar inherits feature victory after Crawford penalty
Isack Hadjar won the Silverstone Formula 2 feature race to move to the top of the championship standings.
Isack Hadjar, Campos Racing
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Isack Hadjar took full advantage of a disastrous Silverstone Formula 2 feature race for Paul Aron to establish himself as the new championship leader with his third win of the season.
The Campos driver was forced to work for the win after dropping behind Victor Martins (ART) and Oliver Bearman (Prema) in the opening stages.
Recovering the lead with a bold move on Martins at Abbey, the Frenchman dropped behind Jak Crawford, but was promoted to the top step of the podium once the ART driver had a five-second penalty applied for an unsafe pit release.
With the race taking place in dry conditions, Franco Colapinto (MP Motorsport) was the only driver in the top seven starting on the alternate strategy with hard tyres fitted.
But the race struggled to find a rhythm in the opening stages, with a pair of safety car interventions interrupting the flow. The first came as Kush Maini (Invicta) and sprint race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Prema) clashed at Village on the opening lap, with the second coming on lap four when former championship leader Paul Aron (Hitech) cut across the nose of Joshua Durksen’s AIX at Woodcote, leaving the latter stranded in the gravel.
Aron received a 10-second penalty for his trouble, a penalty he served when pitting on lap 27 of 29, having stayed out in the hope of late rain or a further safety car.
Colapinto led the charge of those starting on hard tyres and was aided in his push for a podium by the battling of Hadjar, Crawford, Zane Maloney (Rodin) and Martins.
This came to a head when, after Hadjar felt aggrieved at being forced off the track by Martins at Stowe, he got his elbows out at and found a way through at Abbey, causing Martins to use all of the run-off and drop to fourth.
In their stops, Crawford had been released into the path of Maloney, resulting in a five-second penalty – something he was unable to negate, eventually falling 0.165s shy of recovering the margin to Maloney and having to accept the third step on the podium.
Colapinto was rapid on his soft tyres in the closing stages but the margin proved too great, and he finished fourth.
Aron eventually took the flag in 12th and drops back to second in the championship, 16 points off Hadjar after a scoreless weekend. Maloney moves back up to third, on 101 points and just seven back on Aron.
Silverstone - Feature race
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|I. Hadjar Campos Racing
|20
|29
|
54'48.351
|186.883
|1
|25
|2
|2
|Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport
|5
|29
|
+1.657
54'50.008
|1.657
|186.789
|1
|18
|3
|J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil
|7
|29
|
+1.822
54'50.173
|0.165
|186.779
|1
|15
|4
|F. Colapinto MP Motorsport
|12
|29
|
+11.991
55'00.342
|10.169
|186.204
|1
|12
|1
|5
|V. Martins ART Grand Prix
|1
|29
|
+12.228
55'00.579
|0.237
|186.190
|1
|10
|6
|
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
|10
|29
|
+14.510
55'02.861
|2.282
|186.062
|1
|8
|7
|O. Bearman Prema Powerteam
|3
|29
|
+17.478
55'05.829
|2.968
|185.895
|1
|6
|8
|E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing
|14
|29
|
+17.990
55'06.341
|0.512
|185.866
|1
|4
|9
|D. Hauger MP Motorsport
|11
|29
|
+23.192
55'11.543
|5.202
|185.574
|1
|2
|10
|
P. Martí Campos Racing
|21
|29
|
+26.778
55'15.129
|3.586
|185.373
|1
|1
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Red Bull says Perez form "unsustainable" with F1 contract clause set to kick in
Joey Hand: "I am all grins" after battling for Chicago Cup win
Reddick "screwed up" in attempt to snag Chicago win from Bowman
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Alex Bowman prevails in wild race against the clock
Prime
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments