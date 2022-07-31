Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory
FIA F2 / Hungaroring News

F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa

Formula 2 driver Olli Caldwell will miss the next round of the championship after being handed a race ban for reaching 12 penalty points as a result of a track limits breach in Hungary.

Pablo Elizalde
By:
F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa
Listen to this article

The Briton was just one penalty point away from a round ban ahead of the Hungaroring round, and reached 12 after Sunday's feature race, where he left the track "without a justifiable reason on several occasions", according to the FIA stewards.

Caldwell exceeded track limits three times during the race: on laps 21, 22 and 25.

The 12th penalty point triggers an automatic ban, and Caldwell will be absent from the next round at the Spa circuit in Belgium next month.

The Campos driver had accumulated the first seven penalty points in the opening round of the season in Bahrain, where he was given two points for lining out of position ahead of the start, and then another five for track limits infringements.

Another point was handed to him for impeding rival Juri Vips in Saudi Arabia, and another two at Imola for unsafe driving in the pitlane, and again for impeding a rival in qualifying.

In Austria he was again hit with a track limits penalty, leaving him with 11 points ahead of this weekend's race.

Caldwell sits 19th in the championship standings with eight points, scored at the Red Bull Ring's feature race.

The Briton is the second F2 driver to receive a race ban this year after Van Amersfoort Racing's Amaury Cordeel was suspended for the Silverstone round after also accumulating 12 penalty points.

Cordeel was thus replaced by David Beckmann for Silverstone, the German since having covered for Jake Hughes at Van Amersfoort Racing.

DAMS' Roy Nissany currently sits on 11 penalty points, and thus is just one away from receiving a round ban.

Read Also:
shares
comments
F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory
Previous article

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory
Pablo Elizalde More from
Pablo Elizalde
Williams F1 team fined for financial rules procedure breach
Formula 1

Williams F1 team fined for financial rules procedure breach

Marko: AlphaTauri the best alternative for Gasly after Perez deal
Formula 1

Marko: AlphaTauri the best alternative for Gasly after Perez deal

Ferrari extends Sainz's F1 deal to the end of 2024 Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Ferrari extends Sainz's F1 deal to the end of 2024

Latest news

F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa

Formula 2 driver Olli Caldwell will miss the next round of the championship after being handed a race ban for reaching 12 penalty points as a result of a track limits breach in Hungary.

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory

Theo Pourchaire clinched FIA Formula 2 feature race victory in Hungary, reigniting the title battle with Felipe Drugovich.

F2 Hungary: Doohan cruises to sprint race win
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Hungary: Doohan cruises to sprint race win

Jack Doohan cruised to FIA Formula 2 victory at the Hungaroring, holding off Juri Vips to cross the line five seconds clear.

F2 Hungary: Iwasa snatches maiden pole from Armstrong
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Hungary: Iwasa snatches maiden pole from Armstrong

Ayumu Iwasa took his maiden FIA Formula 2 pole at the Hungaroring, continuing his strong form after feature race victory in France.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.