Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
22 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021

shares
comments
F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021
By:

The FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 series could be separated next season, with the two championships no longer appearing on the same Grand Prix weekends.

If a plan that is currently being discussed is agreed, the extra track time available would mean that both series would run three races at each meeting at which they feature, instead of two.

It’s understood that a move to separate the series is being considered as teams prepare for another season that will inevitably be impacted by COVID-19, with driver budgets potentially suffering.

One potential financial benefit of splitting the championships would be that teams with entries in both could pool resources between their F2 and F3 operations, and run them with fewer people. Nine of the 11 F2 teams also contest the F3 category.

By holding three races on each weekend both series would also visit fewer circuits during the season than they currently do, which would also contribute to cost savings.

The proposed schedule appears to support Chase Carey’s recent assertion that the 2021 F1 calendar will be similar to the one originally planned for 2020, in that it suggests that there will be nine races in Europe.

The provisional plan is that F2 will do eight race weekends instead of the current 12, with four in Europe and four flyaways, adding up to a total of 24 races – the same as 2020.

F3 would run on seven race weekends, with five in Europe and two flyaways, which are likely to be at the end of the season. That adds up to 21 races, or three more than the total in 2020.

Read Also:

Details of how the three-race format might work are yet to be finalised, but one option could be a split qualifying session, with the first half forming the grid for race one, and the second half creating the grid for race two.

The third race of the weekend would then use the reverse grid format currently used by the F2 sprint, and the second F3 race.

When questioned by Motorsport.com about plans for next season an F2/F3 spokesperson said: “We are currently assessing costs cutting measures for 2021, but nothing has been decided yet. Should decisions be made, we will communicate them in due time.”

Related video

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice

Previous article

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice

Next article

Mugello F2: Lundgaard on pole from Ticktum, Ilott

Mugello F2: Lundgaard on pole from Ticktum, Ilott
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2 , FIA F3
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Norris: "Lucky" Mugello crash felt worse than it looked
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: "Lucky" Mugello crash felt worse than it looked

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

Three men arrested in beating of NASCAR driver Mike Wallace and his daughter
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Three men arrested in beating of NASCAR driver Mike Wallace and his daughter

Dovizioso establishes new outright MotoGP speed record
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso establishes new outright MotoGP speed record

Crutchlow says right arm is a “disaster” after surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow says right arm is a “disaster” after surgery

Latest news

Mugello F2: Lundgaard on pole from Ticktum, Ilott
F2 FIA F2 / Qualifying report

Mugello F2: Lundgaard on pole from Ticktum, Ilott

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice
F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice

DAMS slams “unacceptable” F2 reliability after Ticktum fuel DQ
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

DAMS slams “unacceptable” F2 reliability after Ticktum fuel DQ

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

2
Formula 1

Hamilton says Mugello leaves "no time for play"

32m
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
Formula 1

Norris: "Lucky" Mugello crash felt worse than it looked

53m
5
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty Motorsports

Latest news

Mugello F2: Lundgaard on pole from Ticktum, Ilott
F2

Mugello F2: Lundgaard on pole from Ticktum, Ilott

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021
F2

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice
F2

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice

DAMS slams “unacceptable” F2 reliability after Ticktum fuel DQ
F2

DAMS slams “unacceptable” F2 reliability after Ticktum fuel DQ

Ticktum stripped of sprint race win at Monza
F2

Ticktum stripped of sprint race win at Monza

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.