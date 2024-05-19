All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
FIA F2 Imola

F2 Imola: Hadjar resists Bortoleto to win after Bearman pit nightmare

Isack Hadjar scored his second F2 feature race victory in a row after absorbing intense pressure from Gabriel Bortoleto in the closing stages at Imola.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Isack Hadjar, Campos Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Hadjar put on a masterful defensive display to fend off polesitter Bortoleto in a race where the main drama was restricted to the pitlane.
Read Also:
A poor start for Bortoleto had seen the Brazilian – who was sporting an eye-catching Ayrton Senna tribute helmet – drop to fourth, with Hadjar promoted to second behind only Oliver Bearman. Joshua Durksen also benefitted and climbed to third.
There was little to separate the quartet during the opening exchanges, leading Hadjar and Durksen to attempt the undercut at the end of lap six.
Bearman and Maloney pitted the following lap but the former endured a nightmare stop, appearing to stall with the team then struggling to get the car moving again. This dropped him to 21st, a position he improved only to 19th by the chequered flag. This means the Ferrari junior driver has still only scored in one feature race in 2024.
Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing

Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Maloney dropped out of the lead battle after being passed by Roman Stanek in the pitstop phase and was left frustrated by the stewards' inaction over what he perceived to be weaving by the Czech driver. The championship leader finished 11th.
On the alternate strategy, Amaury Cordeel and Pepe Marti looked like they could threaten the podium positions with Durksen significantly off the top two.
But drama in the pits again cost them, with Cordeel’s right-rear tyre coming loose as he exited the pit box before it stuck another tyre and flew into the air. Moments later, Marti’s left-rear came off. Both drivers retired on the spot with the stewards quick to confirm they would look into the events.
With Maloney failing to score, Paul Aron closed the gap in the standings to five points by virtue of his sixth-place finish. Hadjar is now just nine points from the summit.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli enjoyed another strong performance, finishing fourth for the second feature race in succession, and now sits sixth in the standings, 14 places and 30 points clear of his luckless team-mate Bearman.

Italy Imola - Feature race

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 France I. Hadjar Campos Racing 20 35

-

25
2
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
10 35

+0.500

0.5

0.500 18 2
3
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
24 35

+13.700

13.7

13.200 15
4
A. Kimi Prema Powerteam
4 35

+18.000

18.0

4.300 12
5 Argentina F. Colapinto MP Motorsport 12 35

+18.400

18.4

0.400 10
6
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
17 35

+18.800

18.8

0.400 8
7 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 35

+20.700

20.7

1.900 6
8 United States J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil 8 35

+21.200

21.2

0.500 4
9 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 35

+28.300

28.3

7.100 2 1
10 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 35

+33.500

33.5

5.200 1
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F2 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with last-lap overtake amid stewards' investigation

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F3 Imola: Meguetounif charges to maiden win, Fornaroli new points leader

F3 Imola: Meguetounif charges to maiden win, Fornaroli new points leader

FIA F3
Imola
F3 Imola: Meguetounif charges to maiden win, Fornaroli new points leader
F2 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with last-lap overtake amid stewards' investigation

F2 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with last-lap overtake amid stewards' investigation

FIA F2
Imola
F2 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with last-lap overtake amid stewards' investigation
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

Indy 500: Newgarden leads Top 12 practice, Power hit with plenum event

Indy 500: Newgarden leads Top 12 practice, Power hit with plenum event

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: Newgarden leads Top 12 practice, Power hit with plenum event
Leclerc: Ferrari power strategy cost shot at better F1 Imola GP result

Leclerc: Ferrari power strategy cost shot at better F1 Imola GP result

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Leclerc: Ferrari power strategy cost shot at better F1 Imola GP result
Corey Heim wins rain-delayed NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro

Corey Heim wins rain-delayed NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro

NSTR NASCAR Truck
North Wilkesboro
Corey Heim wins rain-delayed NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
Verstappen "almost ended in the grandstands" amid Imola F1 hard tyre struggles

Verstappen "almost ended in the grandstands" amid Imola F1 hard tyre struggles

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Verstappen "almost ended in the grandstands" amid Imola F1 hard tyre struggles

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
By Sam Hall
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA