F2 Imola: Hadjar resists Bortoleto to win after Bearman pit nightmare
Isack Hadjar scored his second F2 feature race victory in a row after absorbing intense pressure from Gabriel Bortoleto in the closing stages at Imola.
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
Imola - Feature race
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|I. Hadjar Campos Racing
|20
|35
|
-
|25
|2
|
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
|10
|35
|
+0.500
0.5
|0.500
|18
|2
|3
|
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
|24
|35
|
+13.700
13.7
|13.200
|15
|4
|
A. Kimi Prema Powerteam
|4
|35
|
+18.000
18.0
|4.300
|12
|5
|F. Colapinto MP Motorsport
|12
|35
|
+18.400
18.4
|0.400
|10
|6
|
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
|17
|35
|
+18.800
18.8
|0.400
|8
|7
|J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil
|7
|35
|
+20.700
20.7
|1.900
|6
|8
|J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil
|8
|35
|
+21.200
21.2
|0.500
|4
|9
|V. Martins ART Grand Prix
|1
|35
|
+28.300
28.3
|7.100
|2
|1
|10
|R. Verschoor Trident
|22
|35
|
+33.500
33.5
|5.200
|1
|View full results
