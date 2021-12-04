Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls"
FIA F2 / Jeddah Race report

F2 Jeddah: Armstrong claims maiden win as Zhou hits trouble

By:
, News editor

Marcus Armstrong claimed his maiden Formula 2 victory in a frantic safety car interrupted opening sprint race at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

F2 Jeddah: Armstrong claims maiden win as Zhou hits trouble

The New Zealander made the most of a strong start from the front row to overhaul polesitter Liam Lawson to complete a light-to-flag win.

Lawson was unable to really threaten Armstrong until the final lap and settled for second, while Juri Vips claimed the final spot on the podium.

Although there wasn’t much action in the fight for the win, there was plenty of overtaking behind with Jehan Daruvala starring after climbing from 11th to fifth. 

Title contender Guanyu Zhou was lucky not to lose further ground in the championship as points leader Oscar Piastri finished ninth and was unable to capitalise on an early spin that dropped the Chinese driver to 17th at the flag.

Armstrong made the best start from the front row as he pulled alongside his countryman and polesitter Lawson, who moved across to try and halt Armstrong’s progress. 

Lawson’s defence was not enough as Armstrong grabbed the lead after the pair squeezed through the first two turns with Lawson running wide and having to cede the lead to Armstrong.

The field managed to navigate the first two turns unscathed but the clean running only lasted until Turn 4 when debutant Olli Caldwell appeared to make contact with Guilherme Samaia, firing the Charouz into the inside wall. The out-of-control Samaia then tagged his innocent teammate Marino Sato into a spin, putting both cars out of the race.

The incident, investigated by the stewards, triggered a Safety Car to allow marshals to clear the track. 

Racing resumed on lap four but it wasn’t long until the race had its second incident. Title contender and 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 driver Zhou attempted to pass Christian Lundgaard for sixth down the inside at Turn 1 but the pair made contact. As a result, Zhou was sent into a spin while suffering a broken front wing that necessitated a trip to the pits.

Once racing resumed for a second time, this time after a virtual safety car, Armstrong led Lawson with Boschung third. Vips held fourth ahead of Felipe Drugovich. 

Lundgaard dropped to eighth following the collision with Zhou, allowing Theo Pourchaire and Robert Shwartzman into sixth and seventh respectively. Piastri dropped behind Daruvala but remained where he started in 10th after Zhou’s demise.

Shwartzman then managed to pass Theo Pourchaire but did so by running off the track and gaining advantage which would ultimately result in a five-second penalty.

Guanyu Zhou, Uni-Virtuosi Racing

Guanyu Zhou, Uni-Virtuosi Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

As the race reached the halfway mark, Vips managed to squeeze by Boschung for third and it wasn’t long before Drugovich caught and passed the Swiss for fourth.

Boschung continued to struggle for pace as he fell into the clutches of Shwartzman, who made light work of overtaking the Campos driver to claim fifth. Boschung fought back and reclaim the position but Shwartzman dived underneath at the hairpin to take the position back again.  

While Armstrong led Lawson at the front with Vips and Drugovich in fourth, there was plenty of action behind as a five-car battle developed for eighth. The frantic action resulting in Piastri taking eighth as Boschung plummeted down the order.

The race was neutralised by the safety car for a second time when seventh-placed Pourchaire found the barriers at Turn 22 after losing control of his ART.

Armstrong came under pressure from from Lawson at the end but managed to hang on for the victory.

Daruvala managed to claim fifth benefitting from a penalty for Shwartzman and a stunning two for one pass on Lundgaard and Piastri late on.

Shwartzman was eventually classified in sixth ahead of Lundgaard, a charging Dan Ticktum and Piastri.

Bent Viscaal rounded out the top 10 and will start from pole position for the second sprint race, scheduled to start at 2140 local time (1840 GMT). 

F2 Jeddah - Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 17 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France DAMS
2 7 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 0.500
3 8 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 2.000
4 4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 2.800
5 6 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 5.400
6 1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 8.200
7 9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 8.300
8 5 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom Carlin 8.400
9 2 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 8.600
10 24 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Trident 10.400
11 11 Australia Jack Doohan
Netherlands MP Motorsport 10.500
12 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 10.900
13 16 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 12.900
14 12 Switzerland Clement Novalak
Netherlands MP Motorsport 13.100
15 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 14.300
16 22 United States Logan Sargeant
HWA Racelab 15.300
17 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 17.300
18 20 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Spain Campos Racing 24.600
19 10 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix
20 23 Italy Alessio Deledda
HWA Racelab
21 25 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident
22 15 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System
View full results
shares
comments
Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls"
Previous article

Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls"
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls" Jeddah
FIA F2

Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls"

F2 Jeddah: Piastri grabs fourth consecutive pole Jeddah
FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Piastri grabs fourth consecutive pole

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime
WRC

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

Marcus Armstrong More from
Marcus Armstrong
Ferrari Academy driver Armstrong makes DAMS F2 switch
FIA F2

Ferrari Academy driver Armstrong makes DAMS F2 switch

Deletraz fastest again on second day of F2 test Abu Dhabi December testing
FIA F2

Deletraz fastest again on second day of F2 test

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3 Prime
Formula European Masters

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3

DAMS More from
DAMS
Williams test driver Nissany joins DAMS in F2
FIA F2

Williams test driver Nissany joins DAMS in F2

Vips stays at DAMS for Sochi, will miss Okayama SF race Sochi
FIA F2

Vips stays at DAMS for Sochi, will miss Okayama SF race

What's gone wrong at Formula E's benchmark team? Prime
Formula E

What's gone wrong at Formula E's benchmark team?

Latest news

F2 Jeddah: Armstrong claims maiden win as Zhou hits trouble
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Armstrong claims maiden win as Zhou hits trouble

Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls"
FIA F2 FIA F2

Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls"

F2 Jeddah: Piastri grabs fourth consecutive pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Piastri grabs fourth consecutive pole

F2 Jeddah: Shwartzman pips Boschung in delayed practice
Video Inside
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Shwartzman pips Boschung in delayed practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place on the F1 grid

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.