Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F2 Monaco: Lawson loses feature race pole over yellow flag infringement Next / F2 Monaco: Drugovich holds off Pourchaire to extend points lead
FIA F2 / Monaco Race report

F2 Monaco: Hauger takes maiden win after Hughes stalls on grid

Dennis Hauger took his maiden FIA Formula 2 victory in Monaco, snatching the lead off the line after polesitter Jake Hughes stalled.

F2 Monaco: Hauger takes maiden win after Hughes stalls on grid
Listen to this article

Having suffered a difficult start to his rookie season, the 2021 FIA Formula 3 champion finally clinched his first win of the year for Prema in Saturday's sprint race.

With Hughes failing to get off the line in his Van Amersfoort Racing-run car, Hauger made it past and held fast until the chequered flag, having built up a five-second lead.

teammate Jehan Daruvala made it a Prema 1-2, with Marcus Armstrong taking his second podium of the season for Hitech Grand Prix.

Despite Hughes' stall on the grid parking him in the path of the rest of the pack, the remaining 20 cars made it past without any major incident.

The top four were boosted a place, while further back, having made it through the melee, 2021 race winner Theo Pourchaire passed Jack Doohan for sixth place down to Mirabeau.

The safety car was deployed on lap 10 after MP Motorsport's Clement Novalak ended up in the barrier at the exit of La Rascasse, with Ayumu Iwasa having made contact while trying to dive up the inside. The DAMS driver received a 10-second penalty for the incident.

Racing resumed on lap 14, and though Enzo Fittipaldi looked keen to pass Armstrong for third, the Charouz Racing System driver was forced to stay behind, fending off challenges from Juri Vips in fifth.

By lap 23, Hauger had built a five-second lead to Daruvala, having taken several fastest laps on his charge to victory.

But he was pipped to the bonus point by Doohan, who set a 1m22.832s on the final lap to finish in seventh.

Liam Lawson, who was stripped of pole for tomorrow's race because of a yellow flag violation, took eighth, with Roy Nissany (DAMS) and Carlin's Logan Sargeant rounding off the top 10.

Championship leader Felipe Drugovich was forced to pit after suffering a rear right puncture in the opening chaos, with his MP Motorsport team taking a gamble and sending him back out on the wet tyres.

But he pitted again just two laps later after their risk failed to pay off and received a five second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

He had appeared to retire but returned to the track five laps behind the pack before receiving another penalty for the same reason several laps later, with confusion ensuing over whether he was to continue or stop racing.

Sunday polesitter Drugovich finally retired on lap 19, marking a double DNF for the Dutch team.

Campos Racing's Ralph Boschung was forced to withdraw ahead of the race due to ongoing neck pain which also saw him pull out of the Barcelona weekend.

He qualified seventh in Group A on Friday but decided not to race, saying in a social media post that his "health situation has not been getting much better" and that he was "not able to push at my full capabilities in order to get the result my team deserves."

F2's feature race takes place on Sunday at 08:50 BST (09:50 local time).

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam
2 India Jehan Daruvala
Italy Prema Powerteam 6.700
3 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United Kingdom HitechGP 7.200
4 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 13.100
5 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 14.500
6 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 15.800
7 Australia Jack Doohan
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1 Lap
8 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom Carlin 1 Lap
9 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 22.800
10 United States Logan Sargeant
United Kingdom Carlin 1 Lap
11 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 26.300
12 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 31.300
13 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Italy Trident 32.400
14 Australia Calan Williams
Italy Trident 44.200
15 Japan Marino Sato
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 44.600
16 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Spain Campos Racing 45.200
17 Belgium Amaury Cordeel
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 47.200
18 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 55.400
19 Japan Ayumu Iwasa
France DAMS 55.700
Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport
France Clement Novalak
Netherlands MP Motorsport
View full results
shares
comments
F2 Monaco: Lawson loses feature race pole over yellow flag infringement
Previous article

F2 Monaco: Lawson loses feature race pole over yellow flag infringement

Next article

F2 Monaco: Drugovich holds off Pourchaire to extend points lead

F2 Monaco: Drugovich holds off Pourchaire to extend points lead
Load comments

Latest news

Pourchaire: Cordeel F2 car recovery in pitlane was "dangerous"
FIA F2 FIA F2

Pourchaire: Cordeel F2 car recovery in pitlane was "dangerous"

F2 Monaco: Drugovich holds off Pourchaire to extend points lead
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Monaco: Drugovich holds off Pourchaire to extend points lead

F2 Monaco: Hauger takes maiden win after Hughes stalls on grid
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Monaco: Hauger takes maiden win after Hughes stalls on grid

F2 Monaco: Lawson loses feature race pole over yellow flag infringement
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Monaco: Lawson loses feature race pole over yellow flag infringement

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.