Subscribe
Previous / How Bearman's Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats Next / F2 Monaco: Vesti wins red-flagged feature race
FIA F2 / Monte Carlo News

F2 Monaco: Iwasa dominates for third win this season

Ayumu Iwasa took a dominant third Formula 2 win of the season in Monaco, crossing the line 6.5s clear to take the championship lead.

Megan White
By:
Ayumu Iwasa, DAMS

The DAMS driver lined up second behind fellow Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar, holding his place off the line.

But on the safety car restart on lap six, Hitech driver Hadjar suddenly slowed, with a mechanical issue forcing him to drop down the order before retiring.

Iwasa inherited the lead and began building a substantial gap, up to 2.2s by lap 10, before racing was again neutralised on lap 22.

He led the restart before again increasing the gap to second-placed Jehan Daruvala (MP Motorsport), taking the win by 6.6s.

Jak Crawford finished third for Hitech, his third podium of his rookie F2 season.

The start went smoothly, with reverse-grid polesitter Hadjar leading from Iwasa and Daruvala off the line, while Victor Martins passed ART team-mate Theo Pourchaire at the hairpin for eighth.

But chaos erupted once the back of the field reached the Nouvelle Chicane, with a four-car incident prompting the first safety car.

Trident driver Clement Novalak made contact with Kush Maini (Campos) as the latter battled with Amaury Cordeel (Invicta Virtuosi).

DAMS' Arthur Leclerc, Dennis Hauger (MP), PHM Racing driver Roy Nissany and Ralph Boschung (Campos) were all caught up in the incident, with Leclerc, Hauger and Novalak all forced to pit while Boschung and Nissany's races were ended.

Novalak received a 10-second penalty for the incident, before receiving another five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

Racing resumed on lap six, with Hadjar's issue arising almost immediately upon the restart, forcing him out of the lead and forcing him back to the pits to retire.

Iwasa was 2.2s clear of Daruvala by lap 10, who was in turn 5.8s ahead of third-placed Crawford, though the MP driver began to close the gap, cutting it to 1.4s by lap 16.

Enzo Fittipaldi (Rodin Carlin) passed Cordeel for 10th on lap 22 but moments later the Belgian ended up in the wall, having made contact with Juan Manuel Correa (VAR) at Turn 5, forcing another safety car.

The safety car ended on lap 25, with Prema rookie Oliver Bearman retiring with an unknown issue.

Iwasa immediately rebuilt the gap to Daruvala, and was five seconds clear by lap 27 before crossing the line 6.6s clear.

Richard Verschoor finished fourth for Van Amersfoort Racing, with Rodin Carlin's Zane Maloney in fifth and Jack Doohan (Invicta Virtuosi) in sixth.

The ART pair of Martins and Pourchaire were seventh and eighth, with Frederik Vesti in ninth for Prema and Fittipaldi rounding off the top 10.

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Japan Ayumu Iwasa
France DAMS
2 India Jehan Daruvala
Netherlands MP Motorsport 6.678
3 United States Jak Crawford
Hitech Pulse-Eight 8.335
4 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 8.820
5 Barbados Zane Maloney
Rodin Carlin 10.978
6 Australia Jack Doohan
Invicta Virtuosi Racing 14.635
7 France Victor Martins
France ART Grand Prix 15.389
8 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 17.369
9 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 18.411
10 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Rodin Carlin 18.801
11 United States Juan Manuel Correa
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 19.303
12 United States Brad Benavides
PHM Racing by Charouz 20.541
13 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Italy Trident 21.352
14 India Kush Maini
Spain Campos Racing 22.395
15 Monaco Arthur Leclerc
France DAMS 22.962
16 Norway Dennis Hauger
Netherlands MP Motorsport 25.049
17 France Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 38.434
United Kingdom Oliver Bearman
Italy Prema Powerteam
Belgium Amaury Cordeel
Invicta Virtuosi Racing
France Isack Hadjar
Hitech Pulse-Eight
Israel Roy Nissany
PHM Racing by Charouz
Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing
View full results

 

shares
comments

How Bearman's Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats

F2 Monaco: Vesti wins red-flagged feature race
Megan White More from
Megan White
Why visceral trackside experience proves Monaco's F1 worth

Why visceral trackside experience proves Monaco's F1 worth

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why visceral trackside experience proves Monaco's F1 worth Why visceral trackside experience proves Monaco's F1 worth

F2 Monaco: Vesti wins red-flagged feature race

F2 Monaco: Vesti wins red-flagged feature race

FIA F2
Monte Carlo

F2 Monaco: Vesti wins red-flagged feature race F2 Monaco: Vesti wins red-flagged feature race

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous” Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium

Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Baku
Megan White

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe