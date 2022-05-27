Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F2 Spain: Drugovich comes from 10th to score double Next / F2 Monaco: Lawson loses feature race pole over yellow flag infringement
FIA F2 / Monaco Qualifying report

F2 Monaco: Lawson takes pole, Hughes crash causes red flag

Liam Lawson took pole for the FIA Formula 2 feature race in Monaco, snatching a last-second lead in Group A despite a yellow flag.

Megan White
By:
F2 Monaco: Lawson takes pole, Hughes crash causes red flag
Listen to this article

Championship leader Felipe Drugovich was leading for MP Motorsport until the final seconds, when he hit the wall at Turn 19, bringing out the yellow flags in the last sector.

Despite this, the Carlin driver improved on his time to go top with a 1m21.229s to take pole.

2021 feature race winner Theo Pourchaire topped Group B to line up second, with a 1m21.535s securing his place on the front row.

Ayumu Iwasa is set to line up third, having finished second in the first group of runners, but also improved under yellow flag conditions, with Juri Vips in fourth for Hitech.

Jake Hughes will take reverse-grid pole for the sprint race having finished fifth in Group B despite a huge crash, which ended the session, with Marcus Armstrong lining up second.

Group A

Heading out on the supersoft tyre, the odd-numbered runners were first to set their qualifying laps on the twisting streets on Monte Carlo.

Barcelona double winner Drugovich was first to set an attacking lap for MP Motorsport, putting in a 1m21.795s to top the timesheet, with Carlin’s Liam Lawson slotting into second.

Ralph Boschung took second with a 1m21.859s, with Marcus Armstrong taking third ahead of Lawson, who was demoted to fourth.

Drugovich improved to a 1m21.348s, with Lawson closing in on him after setting the quickest middle sector.

As the times tumble, Boschung made contact with the wall and suffered damage, making him unable to improve and leaving him to finish in seventh.

Drama came in the final seconds as Drugovich hit the wall at Turn 19, bringing out the yellow flags in the last sector.

Despite this, Lawson managed to improve to go top with a 1m21.229s, but his and the times of other drivers, including Ayumu Iwasa who went second, who improved under the yellow flags which will be looked at by the stewards.

As the times stand, Lawson took the top spot, with Drugovich relegated to third and Virtuosi’s Jack Doohan in fourth.

Williams and Amaury Cordeel both face post-session investigations for pitlane infringements.

Group B

MP Motorsport’s Clement Novalak was first to set a flying lap in the second group, comprising of the even-numbered runners, with a 1m23.884s.

Logan Sargeant was next to top the timesheets, heading closer to Group A’s times with a 1m22.230s, with Juri Vips slotting into second.

As the times tumbled, Roy Nissany took the top spot for DAMS with a 1m22.178s, before Jehan Daruvala bettered him despite a brush with the wall, escaping without sustaining damage.

Enzo Fittipaldi was next to set the quickest time with a 1m21.719s, before Vips went over 0.1s quicker to lead with just a few minutes remaining.

Pourchaire snatched the lead before a huge crash from Hughes into the Swimming Pool chicane caused a red flag, ended the session prematurely.

F2 Monaco - Qualifying results

Group A

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom Carlin 11 1'21.229
2 Japan Ayumu Iwasa
France DAMS 11 1'21.288 0.059
3 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 10 1'21.348 0.119
4 Australia Jack Doohan
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 11 1'21.432 0.203
5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United Kingdom HitechGP 11 1'21.734 0.505
6 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 11 1'21.817 0.588
7 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 10 1'21.859 0.630
8 Australia Calan Williams
Italy Trident 11 1'21.985 0.756
9 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 10 1'22.703 1.474
10 Belgium Amaury Cordeel
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 11 1'22.762 1.533
11 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 10 1'24.150 2.921
View full results

Group B

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 9 1'21.535
2 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 9 1'21.618 0.083
3 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 10 1'21.719 0.184
4 India Jehan Daruvala
Italy Prema Powerteam 9 1'21.928 0.393
5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 9 1'22.011 0.476
6 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 9 1'22.017 0.482
7 United States Logan Sargeant
United Kingdom Carlin 9 1'22.072 0.537
8 France Clement Novalak
Netherlands MP Motorsport 10 1'23.180 1.645
9 Japan Marino Sato
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 9 1'23.241 1.706
10 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Spain Campos Racing 9 1'23.498 1.963
11 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Italy Trident 7 1'29.993 8.458
View full results
