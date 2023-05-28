Subscribe
Previous / F2 Monaco: Iwasa dominates for third win this season
FIA F2 / Monte Carlo Race report

F2 Monaco: Vesti wins red-flagged feature race

Frederik Vesti took his second Formula 2 feature race win of the season in Monaco, surviving a rolling restart after Jack Doohan’s fiery crash caused a red flag.

Megan White
By:

The Prema Racing driver, in his second F2 season, took a lights-to-flag win to repeat his success in Saudi Arabia.

The race was red flagged after a crash from Invicta Virtuosi driver Doohan at Turn 3 saw his car burst into flames, prompting a clean-up operation which stalled action for 20 minutes.

Vesti crossed the line 2.5s clear of second-placed Theo Pourchaire, who faces a post-race investigation for a pitlane infringement.

Rodin Carlin rookie Zane Maloney finished third for his second podium of the season.

The top three stayed the same into Turn 1, despite Theo Pourchaire initially losing ground to Jack Doohan before getting back ahead.

MP Motorsport’s Jehan Daruvala lost out on the start to Red Bull juniors Ayumu Iwasa (DAMS) and Isack Hadjar of Hitech, dropping to 10th.

Further back, Oliver Bearman made up two places on the first lap in his Prema, passing Amaury Cordeel (Invicta Virtuosi) and MP Motorsport’s Dennis Hauger for 12th.

Cordeel continued to fall down the order before retiring on lap three.

By lap five, Vesti had built a one-second gap to Martins, with another 2.6s between the two ART cars.

Iwasa and Hadjar were embroiled in a fierce fight for eighth, with the Japanese driver holding firm despite the challenge.

Clement Novalak (Trident) and Campos’ Ralph Boschung were first to pit on lap seven, switching from the super softs to the soft Pirelli compound.

Heartbreak came for home favourite Arthur Leclerc the following tour as he lost brakes on his DAMS, cutting the Nouvelle Chicane before crawling back to the pits.

The stops continued over the next few laps, with Jak Crawford leading the stoppers for Hitech as Iwasa and Hadjar followed suit.

By the third-distance mark, Vesti led by 3.3s, with another 4.6s between Martins and Pourchaire.

Bearman pitted from ninth on lap 15 and came out ahead of Iwasa, but with suboptimal tyre temperatures, was passed again at the hairpin by the DAMS driver, who slotted behind Crawford to run second of the stoppers.

Enzo Fittipaldi was next to retire, with a huge plume of smoke emerging from his Rodin Carlin as he stopped at the Nouvelle Chicane and retired, prompting a virtual safety car.

Drama ensued on lap 22 as Jack Doohan, who had earlier contracted a broken front wing, spun out of fourth place at Turn 3, hitting the wall before his Invicta Virtuosi car burst into flames and prompted a red flag.

The Australian had clipped the wall at the swimming pool section, continuing up the road before the incident which ended his race. Zane Maloney, who had been running behind him for Rodin Carlin, had a near miss but took evasive action.

Trident’s Roman Stanek, who had yet to stop before the red flag, was the biggest beneficiary, having started 22nd before climbing through the field during the opening stages to sit eighth when action resumed.

Dennis Hauger similarly made strong progress, sitting sixth on the restart having begun the race in 17th.

Action resumed 20 minutes later after a clean-up operation, with Vesti maintaining his lead.

Martins, who had been running in second, was then hit with a drive-through penalty for failing to slow down for yellow flags, dropping him to eighth and promoting Maloney onto the podium.

Richard Verschoor finished fourth for Van Amersfoort Racing, with Hauger in fifth and Campos Racing rookie Kush Maini in sixth.

Stanek was seventh, with Martins, Crawford and Iwasa rounding off the top 10.

F2 Monaco - Feature race results:

Cla # Driver Gap
1 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
2 5 France Theo Pourchaire
2.500
3 3 Barbados Zane Maloney
15.500
4 22 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
21.600
5 1 Norway Dennis Hauger
22.300
6 24 India Kush Maini
25.300
7 20 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
27.300
8 6 France Victor Martins
27.600
9 9 United States Jak Crawford
42.000
10 11 Japan Ayumu Iwasa
44.300
11 8 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman
45.200
12 10 France Isack Hadjar
46.000
13 2 India Jehan Daruvala
54.500
14 23 United States Juan Manuel Correa
57.600
15 16 Israel Roy Nissany
1'12.000
16 17 United States Brad Benavides
1'12.400
17 21 France Clement Novalak
1'12.800
25 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
14 Australia Jack Doohan
15 Belgium Amaury Cordeel
4 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
12 Monaco Arthur Leclerc
View full results
shares
comments

F2 Monaco: Iwasa dominates for third win this season
Megan White More from
Megan White
Perez "cannot afford another zero" in F1 2023 season

Perez "cannot afford another zero" in F1 2023 season

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Perez "cannot afford another zero" in F1 2023 season Perez "cannot afford another zero" in F1 2023 season

Why visceral trackside experience proves Monaco's F1 worth

Why visceral trackside experience proves Monaco's F1 worth

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why visceral trackside experience proves Monaco's F1 worth Why visceral trackside experience proves Monaco's F1 worth

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Newgarden happy that Indy 500 red flag led to a “good finish”

Newgarden happy that Indy 500 red flag led to a “good finish”

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Newgarden happy that Indy 500 red flag led to a “good finish” Newgarden happy that Indy 500 red flag led to a “good finish”

The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben

The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben

DTM DTM
Oschersleben

The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben

How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson's double Indy 500 bid

How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson's double Indy 500 bid

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson's double Indy 500 bid How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson's double Indy 500 bid

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Baku
Megan White

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe