F2 Monza: Vesti wins sprint race to close in on points leader Pourchaire
Frederik Vesti fended off a fierce challenge from Victor Martins to claim Formula 2 sprint race victory at Monza.
Lining up third, the Prema driver, who is second in the championship, had a great start off the line as he and Richard Verschoor (VAR) tussled with poleman Ralph Boschung (Campos) for the lead.
Boschung locked up into Turn 1 before Vesti made it into the lead soon after, with Verschoor in second.
Despite an early safety car, Vesti remained in control, and though there was a second pause in action and a late challenge from charging ART driver Victor Martins, he held on to take victory.
It is the Dane’s fifth win of the season, closing the gap to championship leader Theo Pourchaire, who finished fourth behind Verschoor, to nine points.
The leading trio ran three-wide into Turn 1, with Boschung locking up and forced through the escape road as Vesti and Verschoor tussled for the lead, while Kush Maini moved into third for Campos.
The safety car was deployed for the first time after Virtuosi driver Amaury Cordeel came to a stop on track at the second chicane, having made contact with Zane Maloney (Rodin Carlin).
Vesti went early on the restart, leading from Verschoor and Maini as Boschung continued to fall backwards, eventually pitting with an issue.
Behind, Martins made it past Jak Crawford (Hitech) and his team-mate Pourchaire on lap six, before taking third from Maini up the inside of Turn 1 two tours later.
Vesti was 1.2s clear of Verschoor up ahead, but the gap to the charging Frenchman was closing, down to 0.9s by lap 10.
Martins then made it past Verschoor at Turn 2 for second on lap 12 before the safety car was deployed again after PHM’s Roy Nissany came to a stop at Turn 5, having tussled with Juan Manuel Correa (VAR).
Racing resumed on lap 16, with Pourchaire passing Maini for fourth at the second chicane.
The midfield pack had bunched up behind, with several drivers fighting between ninth and 14th. Dennis Hauger ran across the gravel at Ascari and almost made contact with OIlie Bearman (Prema) upon rejoining.
Martins had closed on Vesti with two laps remaining, but was unable to catch the Dane.
Pourchaire settled for fourth with Maini in fifth and Crawford sixth after Hadjar was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
Bearman finished seventh ahead of DAMS’ Arthur Leclerc, Trident driver Roman Stanek and Jack Doohan (Virtuosi).
F2 Monza Sprint Results
How F1's best and worst traits have shaped the new ground-effect F2 car
Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move
Latest news
Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza
Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza
Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams
Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams
F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title
F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title
Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move
Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss
The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss
The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi
The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.