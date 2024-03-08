All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
FIA F2 Jeddah
Race report

F2 Saudi Arabia: Verschoor wins dramatic sprint race

Richard Verschoor has taken his fourth Formula 2 victory with a controlled performance in the Saudi Arabian sprint race.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Richard Verschoor, Trident, 1st position, lifts the winners trophy

Richard Verschoor, Trident, 1st position, lifts the winners trophy

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Trident driver Verschoor put a scoreless Bahrain season-opening weekend behind him as he left all the action to those behind him on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. It was his second win for current team Trident, with his first coming in the inaugural race of 2023.

Dennis Hauger was second for MP Motorsport while polesitter Paul Aron made it back-to-back podiums for Hitech.

Read Also:

Following Oliver Bearman’s unexpected Ferrari call-up to replace Carlos Sainz in Formula 1, the British driver was withdrawn from the F2 round. For the partially-reversed-grid sprint race, this had no effect on the front of the grid but promoted every driver from P11 back up one place.

It took no time at all for the drama to unfold as the lights went out, with Aron chopping across the nose of fellow front-row starter Verschoor off the line.

But the real action came behind the duo as, first, Williams Academy pairing Franco Colapinto (MP Motorsport) and Zak O’Sullivan (ART) failed to launch from the line and required to be pushed into the pits, before Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Prema) tagged Jak Crawford (DAMS) into a half-spin at Turn 2, with the former suffering front-wing damage.

Still in Turn 2, Alpine Academy driver Victor Martins continued his dreadful start to what he had hoped would be a championship-winning year, making contact with Dennis Hauger through the opening chicane before striking the concrete wall on the exit of Turn 2, causing the safety car to be called into action. After three races, the Frenchman’s points total remains nil.

Victor Martins, ART Grand Prix

Victor Martins, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Verschoor made his move for the lead on lap eight of 20, using DRS to pull alongside Aron before outbraking the Estonian into Turn 1. The other podium positions changed in an identical fashion shortly after, with Isack Hadjar (Campos) taking Hauger for third.

As the race reached half-distance, the safety car was again required to allow for the recovery of Amaury Cordeel (Hitech), who spun at Turn 2 but stalled his engine when flick-spinning to face the correct direction.

Upon the next restart, Verschoor caught the field napping and was able to escape out of DRS range, leaving Aron to defend from the hard-charging Hauger. With three laps left, this defence was breached with Hauger making use of DRS into Turn 1.

With a two-second gap separating the podium combatants from the chasing pack, Enzo Fittipaldi, Jak Crawford and championship leader Zane Maloney, who had started in P15, went to battle, using the DRS zones to pass and re-pass in quick succession.

After Hadjar retired on the penultimate lap, Fittipaldi led home Maloney and Crawford, with Antonelli, who had escaped punishment for his early contact with Crawford, seventh.

Pepe Marti (Campos), feature race polesitter Kush Maini (Invicta) and Roman Staněk (Trident) rounded out the top 10.

Jeddah F2 sprint race

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 20

-

2 Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 11 20

+0.700

0.7

0.700
3
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
17 20

+1.500

1.5

0.800
4 Brazil E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 14 20

+4.700

4.7

3.200
5 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 20

+7.400

7.4

2.700
6 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 20

+9.100

9.1

1.700
7
A. Kimi Prema Powerteam
4 20

+11.800

11.8

2.700
8
P. Martí Campos Racing
21 20

+14.300

14.3

2.500
9 India K. Maini Invicta Racing 9 20

+14.700

14.7

0.400
10 Czech Republic R. Staněk Trident 23 20

+17.900

17.9

3.200
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F2 Saudi Arabia: Ferrari junior Bearman scores pole
Next article Verschoor loses Jeddah F2 sprint win to tech breach, Hauger inherits victory

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
Silverstone Museum announces expanded 2024 #GirlsWill initiative

Silverstone Museum announces expanded 2024 #GirlsWill initiative

General
Silverstone Museum announces expanded 2024 #GirlsWill initiative Silverstone Museum announces expanded 2024 #GirlsWill initiative
F2 Saudi Arabia: Ferrari junior Bearman scores pole

F2 Saudi Arabia: Ferrari junior Bearman scores pole

FIA F2
Jeddah
F2 Saudi Arabia: Ferrari junior Bearman scores pole F2 Saudi Arabia: Ferrari junior Bearman scores pole
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine? Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more
Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery"

Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery"

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery" Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery"
Alonso: Aston “very concerned” about Jeddah F1 race pace

Alonso: Aston “very concerned” about Jeddah F1 race pace

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alonso: Aston “very concerned” about Jeddah F1 race pace Alonso: Aston “very concerned” about Jeddah F1 race pace
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin snatches pole, Marquez sixth for Ducati debut

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin snatches pole, Marquez sixth for Ducati debut

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin snatches pole, Marquez sixth for Ducati debut MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin snatches pole, Marquez sixth for Ducati debut

Prime

Discover prime content
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
By Sam Hall
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine? Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023 Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA