Silverstone F2: Piastri takes first pole in truncated qualifying
FIA F2 / Silverstone Race report

Silverstone F2: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips

By:

Robert Shwartzman took his second FIA Formula 2 win of the year in the first sprint race at Silverstone, with a great start putting him into the lead from fourth.

The Prema Racing driver claimed victory in a race which saw three safety cars, his second in as many rounds after winning the first sprint race in Baku.

Shwartzman leapt into the lead off the line, passing the three cars in front of him to lead the pack into Turn 1.

Oascar Piastri also got a good start, jumping three places at the start to move up to seventh.

Championship leader Guanyu Zhou spun at Turn 3 after catching his UNI-Virtuosi on the kerb and losing the rear, prompting a safety car.

Seconds later, Roy Nissany’s race was also ended when the DAMS went into the gravel after contact with Christian Lundgaard in an incident which will be investigated after the race.

The safety car ended on lap 3, leaving Liam Lawson, Piastri and Dan Ticktum to battle for sixth into lap 4, tussling into Maggots and Becketts, with Marcus Armstrong catching up to the back of them for DAMS.

Ticktum was left struggling to overtake after suffering a crack to the front wing.

Alessio Deledda (HWA Racelab) then prompted another safety car after spinning and ending up in the middle of the track.

Shwartzman led the pack away from the second safety car on lap 6, before Piastri passed Liam Lawson on the inside for sixth.

Marino Sato of Trident pitted under the safety car and remained in the garage for four laps with a mechanical issue before returning back out on track behind the pack.

There was another safety car on lap 12 after the Charouz Racing System car of Guilherme Samaia went off into the gravel in sector two.

Jack Aitken pitted under the safety car for HWA Racelab but was hit with a slow stop after his front right wheel locked.

Racing resumed on lap 14, with the midfield battle between Lawson, Ticktum and Armstrong continuing, while Lirim Zendeli of MP Motorsport and the Carlin of Jehan Daruvala also approached for a look-in on the action.

Richard Verschoor (MP Motorsport) swept past David Beckmann’s Charouz Racing System car into 12th on lap 16, having pitted for fresh tyres under the last safety car, before passing his teammate down the inside with three laps to go.

Up ahead, Shwartzman crossed the finish line having led every lap ahead of Vips, with Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) completing the podium.

Felipe Drugovich finished fourth for UNI-Virtuosi, with the ART Grand Prix of Theo Pourchaire, returning from suffering a fractured arm at the last round in Azerbaijan, in fifth.

Piastri finished sixth for Prema Racing, with Lawson in seventh for Hitech and Ticktum finishing his home race eighth for Carlin

With the top 10 reversed for this afternoon’s second sprint race, Verschoor will start on pole, with Armstrong in second, Ticktum in third and Lawson in fourth.

Piastri now leads the championship standings after taking the two bonus points for fastest lap, with Shwartzman in second and Zhou in third.

Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 21 -
2 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 21 0.900 0.900
3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 21 2.500 2.500
4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 21 5.000 5.000
5 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 21 5.500 5.500
6 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 21 8.400 8.400
7 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 21 11.600 11.600
8 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom Carlin 21 12.300 12.300
9 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France DAMS 21 12.700 12.700
10 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 21 13.600 13.600
11 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Netherlands MP Motorsport 21 14.200 14.200
12 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 21 16.600 16.600
13 Germany David Beckmann
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21 17.200 17.200
14 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 21 19.300 19.300
15 Italy Matteo Nannini
Spain Campos Racing 21 20.100 20.100
16 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Trident 21 21.000 21.000
17 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
HWA Racelab 21 22.600 22.600
18 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 17 4 laps
19 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 11 10 laps
20 Italy Alessio Deledda
HWA Racelab 3 18 laps
21 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 0
22 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 0
View full results
