FIA F2 / Silverstone Race report

F2 Silverstone: Vesti wins as Doohan and Bearman clash in the rain

Frederik Vesti took his fourth Formula 2 win of the season at Silverstone, winning Saturday’s sprint race in mixed conditions to extend his championship lead.

Megan White
By:
Frederik Vesti, PREMA Racing

The Prema Racing driver crossed the line 13 seconds ahead of second-placed title rival Theo Pourchaire in a dominant performance.

The Dane endured an early safety car and was unchallenged thereafter to take his third win in four rounds.

Pourchaire lined up third for ART and although he briefly fell back to fourth, made it back to second to finish ahead of Jack Doohan (Virtuosi).

It was far from easy for the Australian, who endured a fierce battle with Ollie Bearman (Prema) which culminated in the Briton running off at Vale, with Doohan appearing to wave at his rival as he passed.

The race started behind the safety car amid wet conditions, with heavy rainfall having preceded the session.

Although the safety car did pull into the pits, it was deployed again soon after as PHM driver Brad Benavides was nudged into a spin by Clement Novalak, making contact with Ayumu Iwasa who had dropped down the order.

The Trident driver was handed a five-second penalty for the incident, while DAMS driver Iwasa pitted with an issue, he later rejoined.

Racing resumed on lap four, with Bearman on the charge as he passed Pourchaire for third up the inside of Turn 3 before claiming second from Hadjar at Stowe.

It wasn’t to last though, as Hadjar retook second on lap seven after a spin from Bearman, with Pourchaire then taking back third at the exit of Club the following tour.

Out front, Vesti had built a seven-second lead, with Hadjar a second clear of Pourchaire, before the Sauber Academy member made it into second on lap 11.

A fiery battle between Bearman and Doohan then ensued as they tussled for fourth – Doohan was first to run wide, going off at the exit of Stowe and calling for Bearman to be penalised for pushing him off.

But the Ferrari junior pushed on, passing Hadjar up the inside of Copse before Doohan followed suit the following lap to reignite their battle.

By lap 17, the pair were ever closer, with Bearman eventually running wide at Vale as Doohan went through for third, appearing to wave as he did so.

Bearman was then noted by the stewards for rejoining into the pack, which saw him fall to sixth as Enzo Fittipaldi (Hitech) and Hadjar claimed places.

Victor Martins finished seventh for ART, with Arthur Leclerc (DAMS), PHM’s Roy Nissany and the other Hitech of Zane Maloney rounding off the top 10.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Points
1 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 19 -
2 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 19 13.4 13.400
3 Australia Jack Doohan
Invicta Virtuosi Racing 19 19.4 19.400
4 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Rodin Carlin 19 25.6 25.600
5 France Isack Hadjar
Hitech Pulse-Eight 19 30.5 30.500
6 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman
Italy Prema Powerteam 19 30.8 30.800
7 France Victor Martins
France ART Grand Prix 19 31.3 31.300
8 Monaco Arthur Leclerc
France DAMS 19 31.6 31.600
9 Israel Roy Nissany
PHM Racing by Charouz 19 32.4 32.400
10 Barbados Zane Maloney
Rodin Carlin 19 38.5 38.500
11 India Jehan Daruvala
Netherlands MP Motorsport 19 39.8 39.800
12 Norway Dennis Hauger
Netherlands MP Motorsport 19 40.2 40.200
13 India Kush Maini
Spain Campos Racing 19 44.1 44.100
14 United States Jak Crawford
Hitech Pulse-Eight 19 44.7 44.700
15 Belgium Amaury Cordeel
Invicta Virtuosi Racing 19 45.2 45.200
16 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Italy Trident 19 48.2 48.200
17 France Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 19 51.0 51.000
18 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 19 52.8 52.800
19 United States Juan Manuel Correa
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 19 1'07.9 1'07.900
20 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 19 1'14.1 1'14.100
21 Japan Ayumu Iwasa
France DAMS 18 1 lap
United States Brad Benavides
PHM Racing by Charouz 17
View full results

 

 

