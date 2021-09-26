Tickets Subscribe
Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
FIA F2 / Sochi Race report

F2 Sochi: Piastri strengthens title push with feature race win

By:
News editor

Oscar Piastri took another step towards the Formula 2 title after holding off Theo Pourchaire to claim victory in the feature race at Sochi.

F2 Sochi: Piastri strengthens title push with feature race win

The championship leader produced a faultless drive from pole position, only losing the lead briefly during the mandatory pitstop phase.

Piastri was hounded by rival Pourchaire throughout the 28-lap affair, but the Australian held his nerve to take the chequered flag for the third time this season, with a 1.9s margin.

Pourchaire was left to settle for second while Jehan Daruvala took third from the fast starting Ralph Boschung with five laps remaining.

Piastri's victory has further boosted his hopes of claiming a third consecutive junior formula title, following triumphs in Formula 3 and Formula Renault, after his nearest rival Guanyu Zhou could only finish sixth. Piastri now holds a 36-point lead over Zhou.

Pole-sitter Piastri made no mistakes at the start as he comfortable led the field on the run down to the first corner, while strong starts for Theo Pourchaire and Ralph Boschung saw the pair jump Jehan Daruvala into second and third respectively.

Zhou was among those to get swamped at the start as he dropped from fourth to eighth. Likewise, Liam Lawson, the first of the front runners to start on the medium tyre, slumped to 12th from eighth on the grid.

There was drama further back as Bent Viscaal spun out of the race at Turn 2 after contact from Roy Nissany, who was handed a five second penalty. Lirim Zendeli was also caught up at Turn 2, losing his front wing, which necessitated a trip to the pits.

Viscaal's stricken Trident caused a brief virtual safety car period but once racing resumed Piastri led the way from Pourchaire and Boschung. Daruvala held fourth ahead of Robert Shwartzman with Jake Hughes sixth, but was holding up a train of cars including Juri Vips and Zhou.

The deadlock in the battle for sixth was broken when Vips developed a suspected mechanical issue which forced him out of the race. The slowing Hitech was passed by Zhou, who then overtook Hughes.

At the front, third-placed Boschung was the first of the leading group to blink and dive into the pit lane for a mandatory stop on lap 7. Leader Piastri dived in two laps later while Pourchaire stayed out for an extra lap.

Pourchaire did reemerge ahead of Piastri but the championship leader made the most of his extra tyre temperature to regain the position.

However, Lawson moved to the lead of the race having opted for a longer opening stint on the medium tyres. The New Zealander held a 6s lead over Piastri when he chose to make his stop on lap 17.

Lawson's pitstop handed the lead back to Piastri with Pourchaire in hot pursuit as the pair scythed their way through the medium tyre runners. Boschung continued to hold third once the pitstops had shaken out, while Dan Ticktum jumped Zhou to claim seventh.

Further back, Hughes' strong run came to halt on lap 18 when he spun at Turn 15.

As Piastri and Pourchaire led the way at the front, all eyes switched to battle for third between Boschung and Daruvala. In the final laps Daruvala prevailed as Boschung dropped behind Shwartzman.

Saturday's sprint race winner Ticktum also passed Boschung to fifth as the latter retired with a left front puncture with two laps remaining.

That promoted Zhou to sixth while Lawson's alternate strategy resulted in seventh. Richard Verschoor, Christian Lundgaard and David Beckmann completed the points scorers.

Felipe Drugovich was absent from the grid despite being cleared of injury following a hospital visit after a heavy shunt on the lap to the grid for Saturday's sprint race.

F2 will now take a 10-week break before resuming at Saudi Arabia for the penultimate round of the season on 3-5 December.

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam
2 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix
3 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin
4 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam
5 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom Carlin
6 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi
7 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP
8 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport
9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix
10 Germany David Beckmann
Spain Campos Racing
11 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France DAMS
12 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System
13 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System
14 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident
15 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS
16 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Netherlands MP Motorsport
17 Italy Alessio Deledda
HWA Racelab
18 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
HWA Racelab
Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing
Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP
Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Trident
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place on the F1 grid

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come.

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021

