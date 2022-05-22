Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F2 Spain: Drugovich dominates to take second victory of season
FIA F2 / Barcelona Race report

F2 Spain: Drugovich comes from 10th to score double

Felipe Drugovich took his second FIA Formula 2 victory of the weekend in the feature race, dominating to cross the line more than five seconds ahead of Jack Doohan.

Megan White
By:
F2 Spain: Drugovich comes from 10th to score double
Listen to this article

The MP Motorsport driver, who also claimed victory in Saturday's sprint race, charged through the field from 10th to snatch the lead on lap 27 before building a solid lead to the Australian.

It makes Drugovich the first driver in the modern F2 era to win both races in one weekend and extends his championship lead, with second-placed Pourchaire finishing the feature race in eighth.

Drugovich ran a longer first stint than Doohan, waiting until lap 17 to switch to the hard tyres, with the Virtuosi driver having stopped six laps earlier.

It worked in his favour, emerging in ninth place with many drivers in front having yet to stop or having had difficult stops, including Juri Vips and Pourchaire.

Despite Doohan having built up a 2.4s lead by lap 22, Drugovich maintained his strong pace before sweeping past the leader at Turn 1.

Drugovich faces a post-race investigation for a pit stop infringement.

Poleman Doohan took his first F2 podium in second, having endured a difficult start to the season with Frederik Vesti in third for ART Grand Prix.

Doohan got a great start off the line, with Vesti moving up to second after Vips was slow off the mark.

Dennis Hauger suffered contact early on after an incident with Olli Caldwell, with the Prema driver forced to pit for a new front wing, dropping him down the order and handing him a five second penalty.

The safety car was deployed on lap four after Prema's Jehan Daruvala became stranded on track, having been hit from behind by fellow Red Bull junior Ayumu Iwasa (DAMS).

Racing resumed on lap seven, with Vips among the first to pit for the hard compound tyres and suffering a slow stop after a problem with his front left wheel.

Logan Sargeant (Carlin) and Vesti were next to pit, while Doohan followed suit on lap 11, emerging in ninth with a 4.7s advantage over Drugovich.

Clement Novalak, running on the alternate strategy and starting on softs, took the lead after passing Enzo Fittipaldi on lap 21, with neither driver having stopped.

Drugovich passed Roy Nissany (DAMS) for fifth on lap 23, putting him closer to Doohan, who was running in third.

Doohan passed a yet-to-stop Marcus Armstrong on lap 24 before Drugovich also cleared the Hitech driver, putting the pair into the net lead and prompting the final fight for victory, with Drugovich taking the lead on lap 27.

Further back, having pitted, Novalak made it up to 10th, before passing Lawson and Pourchaire in quick succession to finish fifth.

Sargeant took fourth place, with Pourchaire in sixth and Fittipaldi, also on the alternate strategy, in seventh.

Lawson took eighth, with Armstrong and Calan Williams in ninth and 10th respectively.

Drugovich now leads the standings with 86 points, 26 clear of Pourchaire, heading into the fifth round in Monaco next weekend.

MP Motorsport lead the teams' championship with 108 points, with ART Grand Prix second on 85.

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport
2 Australia Jack Doohan
Virtuosi Racing 5.600
3 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 23.100
4 United States Logan Sargeant
United Kingdom Carlin 24.700
5 Switzerland Clement Novalak
Netherlands MP Motorsport 25.000
6 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 31.400
7 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United Kingdom HitechGP 32.100
8 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 35.600
9 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom Carlin 37.100
10 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 37.200
11 Australia Calan Williams
Italy Trident 38.700
12 Ayumu Iwasa
France DAMS 54.800
13 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 55.000
14 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Spain Campos Racing 56.500
15 Amaury Cordeel
Van Amersfoort Racing 59.600
16 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Van Amersfoort Racing 1'03.300
17 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'14.800
18 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Italy Trident 1'20.000
19 Japan Marino Sato
Virtuosi Racing 1'30.500
20 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'33.800
India Jehan Daruvala
Italy Prema Powerteam
View full results
