FIA F2 / Barcelona Race report

F2 Spain: Drugovich dominates to take second victory of season

Felipe Drugovich took his second FIA Formula 2 win of the season in the Barcelona sprint race, taking the lead off the line to finish two seconds clear of Ayumu Iwasa.

Megan White
By:
F2 Spain: Drugovich dominates to take second victory of season
Listen to this article

The MP Motorsport driver, who started in fourth, was boosted to third after Calan Williams failed to get off the grid for the formation lap due to an issue and his Trident-run car was pushed to the pitlane.

He swept past Jake Hughes (Van Amersfoort Racing) and ART Grand Prix's Theo Pourchaire before Turn 1 to take the lead, holding fast until the chequered flag to take the championship lead.

Both Drugovich and Iwasa had great starts, but the DAMS driver was forced to settle for second behind the Brazilian, who also won the feature race in Jeddah.

While Hughes and Pourchaire fell down the order, Carlin's Logan Sargeant slotted into third behind the leading pair, where he finished comfortably to take his first series podium.

Daruvala took fifth place from Pourchaire on the second lap, with Hitech's Juri Vips also passing Pourchaire for sixth.

The Estonian, who took part in his first Formula 1 practice session on Friday for Red Bull, tried to challenge fellow junior Daruvala, but the Indian driver held him off.

Seconds later, Vips ended up in the gravel at Turn 4, ending his race and prompting a safety car.

The safety car ended on lap 10, with Daruvala closing in on Hughes for fourth place before eventually taking the position around the outside into Turn 1 on lap 20.

The Briton dropped down the order and was passed by Pourchaire, Virtuosi Racing's Jack Doohan and Frederik Vesti (ART) before eventually retiring on the penultimate lap with an issue.

There was a brief yellow flag on lap 25 when MP Motorsport's Clement Novalak took a brief trip across the gravel, dropping him from 12th to 14th.

Pourchaire, who started in third, finished fifth, with Sunday's feature race polesitter Doohan in sixth and Vesti in seventh.

Enzo Fittipaldi took the final points-paying place for Charouz Racing System, having held off threats from Carlin's Liam Lawson and Marcus Armstrong (Hitech) into the last laps.

Race results:

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 26
2 Ayumu Iwasa
France DAMS 26 2.109
3 United States Logan Sargeant
United Kingdom Carlin 26 4.165
4 India Jehan Daruvala
Italy Prema Powerteam 26 8.493
5 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 26 9.251
6 Australia Jack Doohan
Virtuosi Racing 26 10.481
7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 26 16.430
8 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 26 17.256
9 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom Carlin 26 17.705
10 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United Kingdom HitechGP 26 18.524
11 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Italy Trident 26 25.321
12 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 26 25.997
13 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Spain Campos Racing 26 26.476
14 Switzerland Clement Novalak
Netherlands MP Motorsport 26 29.315
15 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 26 31.490
16 Australia Calan Williams
Italy Trident 26 33.781
17 Japan Marino Sato
Virtuosi Racing 26 37.436
18 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 26 53.281
19 Amaury Cordeel
Van Amersfoort Racing 26 1'05.926
20 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Van Amersfoort Racing 24 2 Laps
Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 5
View full results
