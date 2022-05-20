Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F2 selects Paul Ricard as replacement for cancelled Sochi round
FIA F2 / Barcelona Qualifying report

F2 Spain: Doohan beats Vips to Barcelona pole

Jack Doohan took his second FIA Formula 2 pole in four rounds in Barcelona despite a last-ditch attempt by Juri Vips to snatch away the top spot.

Megan White
By:
F2 Spain: Doohan beats Vips to Barcelona pole
Listen to this article

The Australian rookie set a 1m28.612s with five minutes left in the session to top the timesheet, having also taken pole for Virtuosi Racing at the season opener in Bahrain.

Vips, who took part in his first Formula 1 practice session for Red Bull earlier on Friday, had been running in 21st until a last-minute flying lap put him up to second by just 0.02s.

Frederik Vesti will line up third for ART Grand Prix, with the Mercedes junior having also waited until the last few minutes of the session to put in his quickest lap, a 1m28.852s.

Prema Racing’s Jehan Daruvala was first to lead the Friday evening session, setting a 1m29.572s, with Clement Novalak and Jake Hughes in second and third.

While much of the field pitted after the first 10 minutes, several drivers – Felipe Drugovich, Doohan, Marcus Armstrong and Richard Verschoor – ran on an alternate strategy and ran in the gap.

Drugovich took provisional pole on his first attempt with a 1m29.190s before Doohan bettered his time by just 0.05s.

But his first reign at the top of the times was ended by Daruvala, who was first to break the 1m28s barrier with a 1m28.884s.

His teammate and reigning FIA Formula 3 champion Dennis Hauger improved from eighth to fourth with his second run, setting a 1m29.381s.

The pair both exited their cars with 10 minutes remaining, leaving the likes of Doohan and Vesti to push them down the order. Daruvala finished the session fourth, with Hauger in 14th.

While the Prema pair watched on, Doohan set his pole time, beating Daruvala by 0.2s, before Vesti and Vips joined him in the top three.

Drugovich and Pourchaire are under investigation for impeding after the Frenchman claimed the Brazilian got in his way at Turn 1, while several other drivers were noted as a traffic melee similar to that seen earlier in F3 qualifying ensued.

Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung was forced to withdraw from the weekend after suffering from “significant neck pain” which started at Imola.

The team said Boschung was “confident” he would be able to race this weekend, but he realised during free practice he “could not drive at the best of his abilities” and withdrew in a bid to fully recover by next weekend’s round in Monaco.

Drugovich will start on pole for Saturday's reverse-grid sprint race, with Calan Williams in second and Hughes in third.

shares
comments
F2 selects Paul Ricard as replacement for cancelled Sochi round
Previous article

F2 selects Paul Ricard as replacement for cancelled Sochi round
Load comments
Megan White More from
Megan White
F3 Spain: Vidales holds off Crawford for maiden win at home Barcelona
FIA F3

F3 Spain: Vidales holds off Crawford for maiden win at home

F3 Spain: Stanek snatches maiden pole from Martins Barcelona
FIA F3

F3 Spain: Stanek snatches maiden pole from Martins

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime
FIA F3

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Latest news

F2 Spain: Doohan beats Vips to Barcelona pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Spain: Doohan beats Vips to Barcelona pole

F2 selects Paul Ricard as replacement for cancelled Sochi round
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 selects Paul Ricard as replacement for cancelled Sochi round

F2 Imola: Pourchaire takes victory after Nissany crashes out
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Imola: Pourchaire takes victory after Nissany crashes out

F2 Imola: Armstrong snatches lead at start to win sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Imola: Armstrong snatches lead at start to win sprint race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.