F2 frontrunner Vesti to drive in F1 Mexican GP FP1 for Mercedes
FIA F2 News

F2 swaps Dutch round for Qatar as 2024 calendar revealed

The 2024 Formula 2 calendar has been released with the series dropping its Zandvoort round in favour for a new event at Qatar’s Losail circuit.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Marcus Armstrong, Hitech Grand Prix

The main F1 support category has retained its 14-round calendar, that was trimmed to 13 rounds due to the cancelled Imola event called off by flooding, with only one major change compared to this year.

F2 will no longer head to the Netherlands for a Zandvoort round and instead will run an event at the Qatar GP on the 29 November-1 December.

The switch has partly been made to provide a better balance to the overall calendar. This season the penultimate round at Monza in early September is followed by a two-and-a-half month gap before the final round at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.

“For next year, we will race in Qatar, which is a very exciting new venue,” F2 CEO Bruno Michel said.

“The final leg of the season will see Baku, Qatar and Abu Dhabi after the race weekend in Monza, making the 2024 calendar more balanced.

“We keep receiving interest from many promoters, and it’s great that we can add new tracks every season. Even though there will be more flyaway events in 2024, we continue to ensure the teams’ budget remains at a proper level.”

The 2024 F2 calendar also retains its new Australian round that was introduced this year, meaning the series stretches into competing in three different continents.

In conjunction with the 2024 F2 calendar, next year’s F3 calendar has also been released, which has revealed a largely unchanged schedule.

“In 2023, we introduced two new circuits – Melbourne and Monte Carlo – which held extremely successful events for Formula 3,” Michel added.

“I am very pleased to include them again in the 2024 calendar.”

Both 2024 F2 and F3 seasons begin in Bahrain in early March, before F2 follows F1 to Saudi Arabia, and then both series rejoin for the F1 Australian GP at the end of that month. 

Both categories then have over a month break, largely due to the Azerbaijan GP moving to September, and resume at Imola in mid-May ahead of trips to Monaco, Spain and Austria. 

Once again both the series run three rounds in July across Great Britain, Hungary and Belgium before its traditional summer break. 

Both F2 and F3 return to action in Italy on 30 August-1 September, which hosts the F3 finale, as F2 completes its campaign in Azerbaijan, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. 

2024 F2 calendar: 

Dates 

Location 

29 February-2 March  

Sakhir, Bahrain  

7-9 March 

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 

22-24 March 

Melbourne, Australia 

17-19 May 

Imola, Italy  

23-26 May 

Monte Carlo, Monaco 

21-23 June 

Barcelona, Spain  

28-30 June 

Spielberg, Austria 

5-7 July 

Silverstone, Great Britain  

19-21 July 

Budapest, Hungary 

26-28 July 

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium 

30 August–1 September 

Monza, Italy  

13-15 September 

Baku, Azerbaijan 

29 November–1 December 

Qatar, Qatar  

6-8 December 

Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi 

2024 F3 calendar:

Dates 

Location 

29 February-2 March  

Sakhir, Bahrain  

22-24 March 

Melbourne, Australia 

17-19 May 

Imola, Italy  

23-26 May 

Monte Carlo, Monaco 

21-23 June 

Barcelona, Spain  

28-30 June 

Spielberg, Austria 

5-7 July 

Silverstone, Great Britain  

19-21 July 

Budapest, Hungary 

26-28 July 

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium 

30 August–1 September 

Monza, Italy  
 

