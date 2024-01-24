F2 teams complete first shakedown with new car in Barcelona
Formula 2 teams have completed a first shakedown with their new-for-2024 chassis in Barcelona, a little over a month before the first round in Bahrain.
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
First car on track during shakedown
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
F2 2024 Car
Latest news
WRC Monte Carlo: Evans makes perfect start to new season
WRC Monte Carlo: Evans makes perfect start to new season WRC Monte Carlo: Evans makes perfect start to new season
Ford Mustang hopes hit by BoP change for Daytona debut, claims Rockenfeller
Ford Mustang hopes hit by BoP change for Daytona debut, claims Rockenfeller Ford Mustang hopes hit by BoP change for Daytona debut, claims Rockenfeller
Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice
Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice
Rovanpera makes WRC Monte visit to launch special Toyota
Rovanpera makes WRC Monte visit to launch special Toyota Rovanpera makes WRC Monte visit to launch special Toyota
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023 Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss
The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.