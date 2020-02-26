Top events
FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 grid complete for 2020 as Nissany joins Trident

shares
comments
F2 grid complete for 2020 as Nissany joins Trident
By:
Feb 26, 2020, 11:15 AM

Williams Formula 1 test driver Roy Nissany has officially joined Trident for the 2020 FIA Formula 2 season, with the F1 support category's grid now complete.

Nissany's long-anticipated confirmation at Trident comes on the heels of it announcing Euroformula Open champion Marino Sato as part of its line-up on Tuesday, while the 10 other teams in F2 had already presented their full rosters earlier.

A race winner in two now-defunct championships, those being German entry-level single-seater series ADAC Formel Masters and Formula V8 3.5, Nissany was part of Campos Racing's F2 roster in 2018 but scored just a single point.

He had no full-time racing programme in 2019, but joined Trident for the three-day post-season F2 test in Abu Dhabi.

"I am obviously very excited to be joining Trident Racing," Nissany said. "I really enjoyed the work already done together in Abu Dhabi and in these last days at the factory.

"This is a great opportunity for me, because Trident Racing has shown that it could be the right place for a young driver to be and I intend to make the most of this opportunity, while doing the best possible job for the team."

As part of his Williams F1 programme, Nissany will drive in three FP1 sessions during grand prix weekends this year.

The Trident team he's joined had won races in F2's predecessor GP2, most recently with Luca Ghiotto in 2016, but has been last in the teams' standings in each of the three seasons under the F2 banner since.

F2 2020 line-up so far

Team Drivers
Carlin

Japan Yuki Tsunoda

India Jehan Daruvala
ART Grand Prix

New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
Denmark Christian Lundgaard
UNI-Virtuosi

United Kingdom Callum Ilott

China Guan Yu Zhou
DAMS

United Kingdom Dan Ticktum

Indonesia Sean Gelael
Prema Racing

Germany Mick Schumacher

Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Charouz Racing System

Switzerland Louis Deletraz

Brazil Pedro Piquet
MP Motorsport

Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Campos Racing

United Kingdom Jack Aitken

Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Trident

Japan Marino Sato

Israel Roy Nissany
HWA

Russian Federation Artem Markelov

France Giuliano Alesi
Hitech GP

Italy Luca Ghiotto
Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

