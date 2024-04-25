All Series
FIA F2 Imola

Hadjar and Marti complete Campos 1-2 in F2 testing

Isack Hadjar ended the Formula 2 in-season test fastest of all, leading his Campos team-mate Pepe Marti in Barcelona.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Isack Hadjar, Campos Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Hadjar has endured a mixed opening period to the 2024 F2 season but ended the initial trio of events on a high, winning the Australian feature race – a result that came after a post-race penalty took away the earlier sprint race victory.

Carrying this momentum into the test, his 1m23.139s put him 0.410s clear of team-mate Pepe Marti, who himself has stood on the podium twice already this term.

Both Campos drivers set their fastest times in the morning session on Thursday in Spain.

Franco Colapinto, Victor Martins and Oliver Bearman completed the top five – with the latter pair hoping for improved form when the action resumes in Imola after a return of just six and two points respectively so far.

Championship leader Zane Maloney found himself on the fringes of the top 10 of the combined Thursday times when the chequered flag dropped, with his 1m24.058s leaving him ninth-fastest.

The final morning of the test was interrupted by red flags on four occasions, with Amaury Cordeel seeing his Hitech entry crawl to a halt on his initial out lap, before Roman Stanek and latterly Joshua Durksen also stopped on the track.

The final stoppage came when Paul Aron went off the track.

Paul Aron, Hitech

Paul Aron, Hitech

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been the subject of increased attention of late due to a potential move to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in Formula 1 in 2025, this coming after he joined the F2 grid directly from FRECA, bypassing F3.

Read Also:

The Italian completed the most laps of anyone on Thursday morning (42) and ended the day 13th fastest.

With race simulations the focus of the afternoon, only two drivers improved their times in the closing session, these being Cordeel and Durksen, who had lost time through their session-halting problems earlier in the day.

After last racing at the Australian Grand Prix weekend in March, F2 will return to action on 18-19 May at Imola, with F3 also in action supporting the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Position

Driver

Team

Time

1

Isack Hadjar

Campos Racing

1m23.139s

2

Pepe Marti

Campos Racing

1m23.594s

3

Franco Colapinto

MP Motorsport

1m23.698s

4

Victor Martins

ART Grand Prix

1m23.853s

5

Oliver Bearman

PREMA Racing

1m23.894s

6

Richard Verschoor

Trident

1m23.905s

7

Dennis Hauger

MP Motorsport

1m23.947s

8

Zak O’Sullivan

ART Grand Prix

1m23.974s

9

Zane Maloney

Rodin Motorsport

1m24.058s

10

Paul Aron

Hitech Pulse-Eight

1m24.204s

11

Rafael Villagomez

Van Amersfoort Racing

1m24.435s

12

Amaury Cordeel

Hitech Pulse-Eight

1m24.487s

13

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

PREMA Racing

1m24.531s

14

Juan Manuel Correa

DAMS Lucas Oil

1m24.554s

15

Jak Crawford

DAMS Lucas Oil

1m24.614s

16

Enzo Fittipaldi

Van Amersfoort Racing

1m24.618s

17

Joshua Durksen

PHM AIX Racing

1m24.868s

18

Roman Stanek

Trident

1m24.948s

19

Taylor Barnard

PHM AIX Racing

1m25.109s

20

Ritomo Miyata

Rodin Motorsport

1m25.467s

21

Kush Maini

Invicta Racing

1m25.532s

22

Gabriel Bortoleto

Invicta Racing

1m29.135s

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
