Junior series stalwart Carlin rebrands under new Rodin partnership

Led by Australian businessman and entrepreneur David Dicker, the move will see Rodin Cars become the majority shareholder of the Farnham-based outfit.

Trevor and Stephanie Carlin will continue at the helm to lead the team on a day-to-day basis with no changes to personnel or operations.

The team, which participates in British F4, FIA F3 and FIA F2 along with British GB3, will also expand in 2023 to incorporate F1 Academy and Spanish F4.

Carlin has claimed over 470 race victories and 30 titles since 1999 across F4, F3, F2, Indy Lights, IndyCar, ELMS and Asian Le Mans Series. It has helped promote over 30 drivers to F1.

Rodin Cars, which sponsored Carlin F2 and F4 race winners Liam Lawson and Louis Sharp in 2022, is an emerging car constructor focused on producing high-performance track cars.

Carlin previously underwent restructuring in 2010, when it received significant investment from Grahame Chilton's Capsicum Motorsport.

Rodin Carlin Chairman David Dicker said: "We’ve been extremely impressed during our past season with Carlin through our involvement with Liam and Louis, both of whom have enjoyed some great success.

Trevor Carlin, David Dicker Photo by: Carlin

"Trevor and I share the same ambitions and having seen first-hand what the team can already achieve, being part of the driving force for the future is extremely exciting.

"Our investment in the team emphasises our intent in the motorsport sector, which has been a huge passion for me for many years.

"Trevor and I have an obsession with performance and competition that will cement the place of the Rodin Carlin team at the front in the coming seasons."

The team will run two Red Bull juniors in F2 this season – Zane Maloney and Enzo Fittipaldi – with Hunter Yeany and Ollie Gray already confirmed as two of its three F3 drivers.

Trevor Carlin added: "We’re extremely excited to begin this new era of the team as Rodin Carlin and continue our race and championship winning story.

"David shares our vision of becoming the front running team in every championship in which we compete and I’m thrilled to be on this journey alongside such an innovative company as Rodin Cars.

"I’d also like to thank Grahame Chilton for his incredible support over the last 13 seasons as shareholder and business partner.

"We have won multiple championships and races across the world during our time together and helped countless drivers on the way to the top level of the sport.

"Our fantastic factory will continue to be a great legacy of what we built together."