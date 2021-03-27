Top events
Bahrain F2: Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden win
FIA F2 / Bahrain / Race report

Bahrain F2: Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden win

By:
News editor

Rookie Liam Lawson kept his nerve to hold off a charging Jehan Daruvala and claim victory in an eventful opening FIA Formula 2 Championship race of the season in Bahrain.

Bahrain F2: Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden win

Hitech Grand Prix driver Lawson, starting third, made an electric start to take a lead he would hold throughout the race, although his path to victory wasn’t that simple.

The Red Bull juniors became locked in a thrilling battle for victory in the final laps of the 45-minute affair after a fine drive from Carlin's Daruvala to climb from fifth to second.

Lawson came under intense pressure from Daruvala in the final laps as tyre wear became a factor, but no matter what the latter threw at him he held on until the chequered flag. 

Fellow F2 rookie David Beckmann (Charouz Racing) secured the final spot on the podium, ahead of Prema's Robert Shwartzman following an inspired drive from 11th to fourth. 

Front-row starters Theo Pourchaire and Beckmann were slow away from the start, allowing Lawson to leap into the lead as the field entered Turn 1.

It proved to be a frantic opening to the race as Pourchaire was briefly pushed down to third by Beckmann, before regaining the spot by the end of the opening lap.

Further back, Shwartzman made a lightning start from 11th spot to end up fifth after three laps. His rise came despite a nervous moment with his Prema teammate Oscar Piastri, who almost made contact while attempting to pass the Russian at Turn 10. 

Piastri recovered from running wide to slot into seventh spot.

More action was to follow as Dan Ticktum (Carlin) tagged the back of MP Motorsport’s Richard Verschoor, sending the Dutchman into a spin at Turn 1, while fighting over seventh spot. Ticktum was handed a five-second time penalty for his part in causing the incident.

Meanwhile, Drugovich was forced to come into the pits to change a damaged front wing putting him to the rear of the field having started eighth.

The race was then briefly neutralised under a virtual safety car after Marcus Armstrong (DAMS) came to a halt at Turn 1. During this period the Campos Racing entry of Ralph Boschung also stopped on track with what appeared to be a mechanical issue. 

Racing resumed on lap 4 with leader Lawson opening up a gap over the chasing Pourchaire, Beckmann, Daruvala and Shwartzman.

Christian Lundgaard occupied sixth ahead of Ticktum, Guanyu Zhou (UNI Virtuosi) and Lirim Zendeli (MP Motorsport).     

The battle for third began to heat up as Daruvala applied pressure on Beckmann for a series of laps, before making an excellent DRS-assisted move around the outside at Turn 4 to take the position as the race reached the halfway mark.

That third spot soon turned into second as Pourchaire suddenly slowed with an issue, parking the car on the side of the track at the Turn 10 exit. The stricken ART car triggered a second virtual safety car period.

Daruvala continued his pursuit at the front as he started to reel in Lawson as the two broke away from the pack, while Piastri was on the move as he took fifth from Lundgaard with a smart move at Turn 4.

At the front Lawson, was put under increasing pressure on worn rubber by Daruvala, but the former managed to hold on to take the win, as Beckmann came home a lonely third. 

Shwartzman managed to clinch an impressive fourth despite coming under serious pressure from his rookie teammate Piastri in the latter stages.

Lundgaard took sixth ahead of Alpine Academy rival Zhou while Ticktum dropped to eighth and the final points paying position after his time penalty was applied.   

Lirim Zendeli and Juri Vips, who came from the back of the grid, rounded out the top 10. 

The field will return for a second 45 minute sprint race, due to start at 1640 GMT. Vips will start on the reverse grid pole position after finishing 10th in Race 1.

F2 - Sprint race 1 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time
1 7 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP
2 6 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 0.900
3 14 Germany David Beckmann
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 14.300
4 1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 17.000
5 2 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 17.500
6 9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 18.500
7 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 22.200
8 5 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom Carlin 24.800
9 12 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Netherlands MP Motorsport 27.200
10 8 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 27.900
11 24 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Trident 28.600
12 15 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 31.900
13 16 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 32.300
14 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
HWA Racelab 33.900
15 25 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 46.800
16 4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'03.200
17 20 Brazil Gianluca Petecof
Spain Campos Racing 1'06.900
18 23 Italy Alessio Deledda
HWA Racelab 1'08.900
10 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 11 laps
17 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France DAMS 21 laps
21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 21 laps
11 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 21 laps
View full results
shares
comments

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Bahrain
Drivers Liam Lawson
Author Tom Howard

