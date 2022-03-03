Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Daruvala tops first day of 2022 F2 testing in Bahrain Next / Drugovich heads sandstorm-truncated final day of F2 Bahrain test
FIA F2 / Bahrain March testing Testing report

Lawson leads interrupted second day of FIA F2 Bahrain testing

Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson topped the second day of FIA Formula 2 pre-season testing in Bahrain for Carlin in a much-interrupted day of running.

Lawson leads interrupted second day of FIA F2 Bahrain testing
Megan White
By:
Listen to this article

The Kiwi sophomore, who switches to Carlin from Hitech Grand Prix after finishing ninth in last year’s standings, set a 1m41.623s to top the timesheet.

Ralph Boschung finished second for Campos Racing, over three-tenths behind pace-setter Lawson, with ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire setting an identical time of 1m42.096s.

Lawson’s teammate Logan Sargeant logged the fourth fastest time, with fellow Formula 3 graduate Jack Doohan (Virtuosi) taking fifth with a 1m42.144s.

The times tumbled in the afternoon’s running, initially falling below the 1m45s mark before they evolved during the session to below 1m43s – almost three seconds quicker than the best time in the morning.

MP Motorsport’s Felipe Drugovich had been leading the field with a 1m42.273s lap until Williams junior driver Sargeant went quicker with 45 minutes left of running with a 1m42.144s.

But Lawson soon broke the 1m42s barrier, heading into the 1m41s as the only driver to do so.

Five red flags were flown during the day’s running at the Bahrain International Circuit – three in the morning session and two in the afternoon.

The stoppages in the morning were all for cars stopped on track. Amaury Cordeel (Van Amersfoort Racing) stopped at Turn 8 causing the first pause in running, before the same happened at Turn 7 later in the session, with DAMS rookie Ayumu Iwasa causing the second stoppage at Turn 2.

Running resumed in the afternoon but there was a red flag just 15 minutes into the session after former Ferrari junior Marcus Armstrong (Hitech Grand Prix) clipped the barrier at Turn 8, before running resumed 15 minutes later with 1h47 remaining on the clock.

Some 20 minutes later, the session was interrupted again as repairs were made to signage at Turn 13.

Juri Vips (Hitech) topped the morning session early on as the only driver to dip below 1m47s, setting a 1m46.705s, but had slipped to 13th by the end of the day.

Trident’s Richard Verschoor was second in the morning, with rookie Cem Bolukbasi third for Charouz Racing System.

The Turkish driver's teammate Enzo Fittpaldi finished the morning fourth, with Jake Hughes (Van Amersfoort) and Boschung in fifth and sixth.

Jehan Daruvala, who topped Thursday’s running, ended the day ninth for Prema Racing.

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he's ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with "no options" for 2021, Logan Sargeant's Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn't stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father's legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
