Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Ticktum reveals throttle motor scare in Monaco race
FIA F2 / Monaco News

Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory

By:
, News editor

Liam Lawson has been stripped of his Formula 2 race two Monaco victory for using a prohibited throttle map at the race start, handing the win to Dan Ticktum.

Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory

F2 rookie Lawson had produced an impressive drive to claim what he thought would be his second win of the season in challenging damp and drying conditions.

The New Zealander charged past Oscar Piastri at the Rascasse corner to sweep into the lead, and then held off the advances of Carlin driver Ticktum later into the race to secure what would have been his second F2 race win.

However, his Hitech Grand Prix manager was summoned to the stewards post-race for a breach of Article 3.6.5 of the F2 Technical Regulations regrading the use of an incorrect throttle map at the start.

Following a hearing, officials decided to disqualify Lawson from the race, promoting Ticktum to the victory from Oscar Piastri, with Juri Vips inheriting the final spot on the podium.

Read Also:

“A defined throttle pedal progressivity map programmed in position 1 of the steering wheel throttle map rotary knob must be used during all formation lap starts and race starts until the car speed reaches 50 km/h. Car 07 used a different throttle map at the race start,” read the stewards report.

“Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that Car 07 was therefore in breach of the Technical Regulations and is therefore disqualified from the results of Race 2.

“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Article 10.1.1 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”

The F2 field will return for a 42-lap feature race laster this afternoon in which ART Grand Prix's Theo Pourchaire starts from pole position.

Lawson will start the race from 12th position with the starting order determined from Thursday’s qualifying results.

shares
comments
Ticktum reveals throttle motor scare in Monaco race

Previous article

Ticktum reveals throttle motor scare in Monaco race
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Monaco
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

4h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen may be getting under Hamilton’s skin, says Horner

3h
3
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 19, Ed 'The Ace' McCulloch

4
NASCAR Cup

Toyota unveils all new look for NASCAR Camry

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news
Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory
F2

Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory

28m
Ticktum reveals throttle motor scare in Monaco race
F2

Ticktum reveals throttle motor scare in Monaco race

2h
Monaco F2: Lawson beats Ticktum to win wet/dry thriller
F2

Monaco F2: Lawson beats Ticktum to win wet/dry thriller

3h
Nadal/Djokovic tennis match inspires Nissany to maiden F2 podium
F2

Nadal/Djokovic tennis match inspires Nissany to maiden F2 podium

21h
Monaco F2: Zhou takes comfortable win, drama strikes Lundgaard
Video Inside
F2

Monaco F2: Zhou takes comfortable win, drama strikes Lundgaard

May 21, 2021
Latest videos
Formula 2: Zhou wins in Monaco 00:36
FIA F2
17h

Formula 2: Zhou wins in Monaco

F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses 06:32
FIA F2
Feb 1, 2021

F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Ticktum reveals throttle motor scare in Monaco race Monaco
FIA F2

Ticktum reveals throttle motor scare in Monaco race

Monaco F2: Lawson beats Ticktum to win wet/dry thriller Monaco
FIA F2

Monaco F2: Lawson beats Ticktum to win wet/dry thriller

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime
BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come.

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020
The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status Prime

The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status

In the latest feature in our series looking back on the 2010s, we revisit Charles Leclerc's sensational Formula 2 season - where he strode among on-track highs and lows, as well as tragedy away from motorsport, to earn a place on the Formula 1 grid

Formula 1
Dec 26, 2019

Trending Today

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Verstappen may be getting under Hamilton’s skin, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen may be getting under Hamilton’s skin, says Horner

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 19, Ed 'The Ace' McCulloch
Vintage Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 19, Ed 'The Ace' McCulloch

Toyota unveils all new look for NASCAR Camry
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Toyota unveils all new look for NASCAR Camry

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

After 22 years, Andy Petree is returning to Richard Childress Racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After 22 years, Andy Petree is returning to Richard Childress Racing

Morbidelli “conscious of interest” from rival MotoGP manufacturers
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli “conscious of interest” from rival MotoGP manufacturers

Le Mans 1990: How Salazar was bumped out of the winning Jaguar
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 1990: How Salazar was bumped out of the winning Jaguar

Latest news

Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory
FIA F2 FIA F2

Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory

Ticktum reveals throttle motor scare in Monaco race
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum reveals throttle motor scare in Monaco race

Monaco F2: Lawson beats Ticktum to win wet/dry thriller
FIA F2 FIA F2

Monaco F2: Lawson beats Ticktum to win wet/dry thriller

Nadal/Djokovic tennis match inspires Nissany to maiden F2 podium
FIA F2 FIA F2

Nadal/Djokovic tennis match inspires Nissany to maiden F2 podium

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.